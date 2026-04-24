Pasqualotto Transferred to Wichita
Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto has been transferred to AA Wichita. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with seven on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series in Peoria tonight at 6:35.
To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2026 season, please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.
Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2026
- Pasqualotto Transferred to Wichita - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: April 24 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Reds Catcher Jose Trevino Joins Dragons on MLB Injury Rehab Assignment - Dayton Dragons
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 28-May 3 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- South Bend Cubs Host Cancer Awareness Night June 13 - South Bend Cubs
- Snell Launches First Pro Homer in 10-4 Cubs Win at Dayton - South Bend Cubs
- Loons Score Nine Runs in Ninth Inning, Win in Improbable Comeback Fashion 13-9 - Great Lakes Loons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Pasqualotto Transferred to Wichita
- Kernels Offense Not Enough, Peoria Bests Cedar Rapids 12-10
- Chiefs Top Kernels 5-2
- Five-Run Fourth Powers Chiefs Past Kernels
- Bohorquez Transferred to 7-Day IL; Kendle Activated from Temporarily Inactive List; Genth Transferred to Fort Myers