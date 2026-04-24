Pasqualotto Transferred to Wichita

Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto has been transferred to AA Wichita. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with seven on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series in Peoria tonight at 6:35.

To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2026 season, please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.







Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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