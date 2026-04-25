Kernels Snap Chiefs' Win Streak at Four

Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Peoria's four-game win streak came to an end on Friday night in an 8-4 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Dozer Park.

Chiefs starter Blake Aita was handed his first loss of the season after he tossed four innings, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking two.

Cedar Rapids wasted no time getting on the board. Eduardo Tait homered in the first inning for the second night in a row to make it 1-0 Cedar Rapids.

The Chiefs battled back right away in the home half. Kernels starter Nolan Santos allowed two walks to set up a Jesús Báez RBI double to even the game at 1-1. After the double, Santos walked Cade McGee to load the bases, but struck out the next two batters.

However, the righty was removed after just 0.2 innings. Sam Rochard took over and induced a fly out to leave the bases loaded.

Aita walked the first two batters in the second inning, eventually allowing a run on a balk, scoring Caden Kendle for a 2-1 Kernels lead.

With two outs in the home half of the second, Tai Peete lined a home run to right field for his fourth of the season, tying the game 2-2.

The seesaw battle continued in the third inning as Brandon Winokur drove in Marek Houston to make it 3-2 Kernels.

Cedar Rapids scored for the fourth straight inning when Luis Hernandez singled in Rayne Doncon to extend its lead 4-2.

Christian Worley entered in relief of Aita in the fifth inning and the Kernels kept pushing offensively. Doncon brought in Danny De Andrade on an RBI groundout, followed by a Briceno base hit to bring in Kendle which made it 6-2 Cedar Rapids.

Both teams scored in the sixth when Jay Thomason doubled in De Andrade and the Chiefs responded as Jose Suarez connected on a solo shot to left field to make the score 7-3.

In the seventh, the Kernels brought in another on a Marek Houston RBI groundout to make it 8-3. Cedar Rapids finally went scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings thanks to Gerardo Salas.

The Chiefs ended up plating just one more run: a Jose Cordoba RBI double in the ninth.

Peoria, now 8-10, has a chance to bounce back Saturday at 6:05 P.M. for the fifth game of the week against Cedar Rapids.

Kids can attend the game for five dollars on Saturday. Tickets are available for purchase on PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office.

Fans can listen to Larry Larson and Nico Horning on the broadcast on PeoriaChiefs.com or watch on MiLB.TV or the Bally Sports Live app.







Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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