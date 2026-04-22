Encarnación's Big Return Leads Chiefs to Series Opening Win

Published on April 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Behind a 3-for-4 performance from Anyelo Encarnación, including a grand slam in the fourth inning, the Chiefs won back-to-back games for the first time this season, with a 7-2 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Tuesday night at Dozer Park.

Prior to the win, Peoria had gone a franchise-long 14 games without winning consecutive contests to open the season.

Peoria starter Nolan Sparks turned in a bounce-back effort from his loss last week at Wisconsin. The right-hander struck out eight over 3.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits while walking one.

The Chiefs scored first on a Josh Kross RBI single, scoring Rainiel Rodriguez after the 19-year-old recorded his seventh double of the season to make it 1-0 Peoria.

In the fourth inning, the Kernels responded with a leadoff solo blast by Jacob McCombs to even the game at 1-1.

The Chiefs finally pounced on Cedar Rapids starting pitcher Eli Jones, who entered the matchup with a 1.35 ERA, in the bottom of the fourth. Jalin Flores, Cade McGee and José Suárez juiced the bases loaded, all via the singles.

Won-Bin Cho flied out to right field which brought up Encarnación with one out. In his first game back from the injured list, Encarnación launched a grand slam to right center field to extend the Chiefs' advantage to 5-1. That was his third home run of the season.

Rodriguez walked before Jones' outing was complete. Kernels reliever Christian Becerra entered the contest and walked Jesús Báez to put runners on first and second. Kross followed with an RBI double to make it 6-1 Peoria, scoring Rodriguez for the second time.

Gerardo Salas relieved Sparks, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings to earn the win.

In the sixth, the Chiefs added an insurance run with a Tai Peete RBI triple, scoring Encarnación, to lengthen Peoria's lead to 7-1.

The Kernels responded with just one run in the top of the seventh when Jaime Ferrer drove in Andy Lugo with an RBI base hit off Sam Broderson.

Christian Worley and Jawilme Ramírez each tossed a scoreless frame in the eighth and ninth, respectively, to seal the deal in the Chiefs' 7-2 win.

The Chiefs aim to win their consecutive game when they host the Kernels for the second of six contests this week. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 A.M. for Dozer Park's first Education Day of the season.

In addition to students packing the stands for a morning of baseball and interactive learning, fans can also purchase hot dogs and nachos for $2. Dogs are also welcome inside the gates.

Fans can listen to the call on PeoriaChiefs.com or watch the Chiefs on MiLB.TV or the Bally Sports Live app.







Midwest League Stories from April 21, 2026

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