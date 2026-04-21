Dragons Hometown Heroes Program to Honor Sophie's Companions for Veterans Thursday, April 23

Published on April 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons will honor Sophie's Companions for Veterans as "Hometown Heroes" during the game on Thursday, April 23 as they take on the South Bend Cubs at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The game will start at 7:05 pm.

The Dayton Dragons shine the spotlight on the military, past and present, through the Hometown Heroes program. This program hosts military families at every Dragons game, while recognizing outstanding military groups and individuals.

Sophie's Companion for Veterans

On November 4, 2012, Sophie Kerrigan passed away at the age of 17. In her honor, her mother sought to create a lasting impact that reflected Sophie's deep love for animals. That vision led to the founding of Sophie's Companions for Veterans (SCFV), an organization dedicated to turning compassion into meaningful action and improving the lives of animals and veterans in need.

Determined to end veteran suicide, SCFV provides service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD. The organization creates life-changing partnerships by rescuing dogs, professionally training them to become service animals, and pairing them with veterans, saving two lives at once!

To date, SCVF has successfully matched over 40 veterans with service dogs, helping to restore veterans' independence, confidence, and daily support. In addition to these placements, SCFV has provided critical medical care for more than 1,000 rescue dogs.

Ongoing support from individuals, businesses, and community partners plays a vital role in sustaining their mission to end veteran suicide. Contributions help fund the rescue, training, and care of both dogs and veterans, ensuring more veterans can be served in the future.

To support Sophie's Companions for Veterans and for more information, visit sophiesanimalfund.com

The Dayton Dragons Hometown Heroes program is made possible by the generous support of Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB.

For more information, please visit daytondragons.com/hometownheroes.







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