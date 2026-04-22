TinCaps Drop Series Opener After Rain Suspends Game in 6th

Published on April 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Due to wet grounds following rain that scattered Parkview Field across the final three innings, the Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their series opener to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers affiliate), 8-2, after six innings.

The best offense in the Midwest League by OPS coming into the game, the Timber Rattlers (9-5), placed the first four runners of the game on base via three singles and a walk. Wisconsin scored one run in the opening frame on a balk before a line-drive double play, and a groundout kept the game within a run.

Timber Rattlers center fielder Braylon Payne (No. 13 Brewers prospect) scored three runs following a single to begin the ballgame and a two-out, two-run home run in the second inning. He later reached in the fourth on a fielding error before scoring three batters later.

Wisconsin first baseman Eric Bitonti (No. 25 Brewers prospect) went 2-for-3 with a two-out, two-run, no-doubt home run to deep right field in the third before an RBI single in the fourth. Both came at over 110 mph off the bat (115.3, 110.5) as Bitonti extended his on-base streak to 13 games. The streak is tied for the longest in the Midwest League.

Designated hitter Marco Dinges (No. 9 Brewers prospect) earned a pair of walks and plated two on an RBI single in the fourth inning.

For Fort Wayne (6-10), shortstop Dylan Grego brought home both runs with the first High-A home run of his career. The Ball State product is on a three-game hitting streak with 3 of his 4 base hits going for extra bases.

Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 21 Padres prospect) collected a single in the sixth before the game was called, extending his hitting streak to a Midwest League-best 12 games. He is one shy of tying the longest streak by a TinCap since Fort Wayne moved to High-A in 2021. Nerwilian Cedeño (2024) and Jonny Homza (2021) each drew a base hit in 13 consecutive games.

Next Game: Wednesday, April 21 vs. Wisconsin (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe

- Timber Rattlers Probable Starter: RHP Ethan Dorchies (No. 19 Brewers prospect)

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Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 21, 2026

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