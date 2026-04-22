Lugs' Quad HRs Crush Quad Cities, 12-4

Published on April 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







DAVENPORT, Ia. - Justin Riemer lined a two-run single, walloped one of the Lansing Lugnuts' (6-9) four homers, and drew three of the Nuts' 10 walks in a 12-4 laugher over the Quad Cities River Bandits (6-7) on Tuesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

The result snapped a seven-game losing streak while also mirroring a full turnaround from Lansing's 12-4 loss on Sunday to West Michigan.

Lugnuts starter Jackson Finley recorded the team's first quality start of the year, allowing three hits and three runs in six innings while striking out four.

The Nuts trailed 3-2 entering the sixth inning - before blowing the game open against the Quad Cities bullpen. Shortstop Riemer keyed a five-run sixth with a two-run single to right off Dash Albus. DH Bobby Boser capped the rally two batters later with a booming two-run homer to left, his second home run of the season, to give Lansing a 7-3 lead.

In the seventh, left fielder Devin Taylor thumped his third home run, a two-run opposite-field shot off Corey Ronan, and Riemer added his own two-run homer, his first of the year, for an 11-3 lead.

Casey Yamauchi homered off the foul pole in the eighth, his fourth tater of 2026, to cap Lansing's scoring.

Riemer reached base in all five plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored, three walks and four RBIs to lift his batting average to .313 and OPS to .927. Taylor walked, singled, doubled, homered and scored three runs, giving him a .333 average and a 1.008 OPS. Boser finished 2-for-6 with a single and a home run to extend his on-base streak to 14 games.

The second game of the six-game series is a Wednesday matinee set for a 12 noon start / 11 a.m. CDT, with Steven Echavarria starting for the Lugnuts.

The Nuts return home from April 28-May 3 to host the Dayton Dragons. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from April 21, 2026

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