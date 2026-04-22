TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: April 21 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers Affiliate)

Published on April 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following transactions:

Effective Tuesday, April 21, 2026 (Fort Wayne active roster to 29 players, 4 on injured list):

- Right-handed pitcher Jeferson Villabona placed on 7-Day Injured List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-9) vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (8-5)

Tuesday, April 21 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 16 of 132

RHP Maikel Miralles (0-1, 8.0 IP, 5.63 ERA) vs. RHP Travis Smith (1-0, 8.2 IP, 5.19 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

WELCOME BACK: After not seeing each other in 2025, the TinCaps and Timber Rattlers square off at Parkview Field this week for the first time since 2024. Each team hosted a 6-game series that season, the 'Caps went 3-3 at home and 2-4 in Appleton. Before 2024, the last time Fort Wayne hosted Wisconsin was for a 3-game series in 2017, where the TinCaps went 1-2. Fort Wayne once again celebrates our nation's military members with Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, with complimentary tickets to military members and their families.

CRUSHING CAPTAINS: Fort Wayne clubbed out a Midwest League-leading 10 home runs as a team in last week's series against Lake County. Five of the round-trippers came in Thursday night's win, marking the 3rd time in the TinCaps era (2009-present) Fort Wayne has clubbed 5 in a game. All three games have been managed by Jonathan Mathews, with the other two being in the 2023 season. The first in the 'Caps era came on June 29, 2023, at Classic Auto Group Park.

HOME COOKING FOR MIRALLES: Fort Wayne right-hander Maikel Miralles is making his third career start at Parkview Field tonight. He made his High-A debut at home on August 29 last season against Dayton, where he allowed 3 runs in 6 innings in a quality start. Miralles did not allow a run, striking out a career-high 9 against Lansing in the 'Caps home opener on April 7, tying a franchise record for the most in a home opener.

COMEBACK 'CAPS: Sunday marked the first win for the TinCaps this season when trailing after the 6th inning. Fort Wayne is now 1-7 when trailing after the 6th frame this season, and has 2 comeback wins, including Rosman Verdugo's walk-off single in the 9th inning on April 9. Fort Wayne had 24 come-from-behind wins in 2025 while being 14-12 in one-run finishes.

ROSMAN ROPING: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo enters this series on a 5-game hit streak. Verdugo has 3 multi-hit games in the stretch, sporting a .400 batting average (8-for-20) with 5 RBI. The 21-year-old hit a pair of home runs at Classic Auto Group Park last week and saw his batting average increase by 121 points on the road. Among hitters with as many at-bats, his .400 average leads all of High-A dating back to April 16.

KT STRUTTING: Padres No. 27 prospect Kavares Tears has walked in 8 of his last 9 games entering Tuesday. His 11 walks dating back to April 10 are tied for second in all of High-A with Blake Mitchell of Quad Cities. Six of Tears' 7 hits so far this season have gone for extra bases, including his second home run on Sunday.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham had 4 of his team-leading 6 multi-hit games last week against Lake County. The 23-year-old deposited a pair of home run balls on Thursday, marking the first multi-home-run game by a TinCap this season. Among players with as many at-bats in the last week, Cunningham ranks 2nd in the Midwest League in home runs (3), SLG (1.000), OPS (1.474), and total bases (19). His .474 batting average is tied for first in the league since April 14 with Jaison Chourio of Lake County.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Fort Wayne outfielder Alex McCoy extended his Midwest League-leading hit streak to 11 games on Sunday. This is the longest hitting streak by a TinCap since Nerwilian Cedeno had a 13-game stretch with a knock in 2024. McCoy concluded the weekend on the road with consecutive 2-hit games, including his first multi-RBI game of the campaign on Saturday. Across the stretch, he is hitting .372/.378/.698 with a 1.076 OPS including 5 2B, 3 HR, and 7 RBI.







Midwest League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.