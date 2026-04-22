Sky Carp Win 10-8 Shootout, Loons Hit Five Home Runs in Loss

Published on April 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







BELOIT, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (9-7) hit five home runs but a six-run seventh inning by the Beloit Sky Carp (7-8) pushed them ahead in a 10-8 win on a cloudy 66-degree Tuesday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

- Chuck Davalan hit two solo home runs in his first two at-bats. Davalan demolished a ball in the first and third inning off Beloit starter Carson Laws. The Dodgers' No. 8 prospect notched his second multi-homer game of the season. Davalan has four longballs this season.

- Jose Meza mashed two home runs, both to deep left center field. The first was a solo blast and a seven-pitch at-bat that resulted in a jack. In the seventh inning, Meza gave Great Lakes a 7-3 advantage with a three-run home run crushed to the deepest part of the yard.

- Loons' starter Aidan Foeller needed just 46 pitches to work through four scoreless innings. In the fifth, Beloit cut into the Great Lakes lead. A leadoff single and flyball that was lost in the sun by the Great Lakes outfield put two aboard. Two wild pitches netted runs. Starlyn Caba roped an RBI single to bring the Sky Carp within one, 4-3.

- Down by four, Beloit tallied six runs in the bottom of the seventh. The Loons needed three pitchers to gain three outs.

- A leadoff bloop double that fell in between three Great Lakes defenders and two walks gave the Sky Carp the bases loaded. A 5-2 fielder's choice got the first out but a throwing error from behind the plate brought home a run. After Justin Chambers hit Caba with a pitch, Juan Matheus smoked a three-run double up the right field line to tie the game.

- The Sky Carp gained the go-ahead run and their sixth run of the seventh inning on back-to-back RBI singles to left field.

- Logan Wagner pulled the Loons within a run, with a solo home run. Wagner, the Midwest League leader in extra-base hits, has four home runs. He knocked in two runs today, with a sac fly in the first inning. Beloit's Wilfedo Lara responded with a solo shot off Davis Chastian in the bottom of the eighth.

-Sky Carp closer Juan Reynoso struck out the side in the ninth.

Rounding Things Out

It was the first time the Loons hit five home runs in a game since August 3rd, 2022, a 14-4 win on the road against the Lake County Captains.

Up Next

The Loons and Sky Carp return to ABC Supply Stadium tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday, April 22nd's game will have a first pitch time of 11:10 a.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 21, 2026

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