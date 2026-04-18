Sirota Hits Walk-off Double, Loons and Dragons Split Error Laden Doubleheader

Published on April 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (9-4) and Dayton Dragons (5-7) each took a game in a doubleheader, with Mike Sirota delivering a walk-off two-run double in game two to complete a 5-4 comeback win that featured five unanswered runs. The doubleheader was played on a 73-degree cloudy Friday night at Dow Diamond.

Game One - Dragons 8, Loons 1

- Loons' pitching walked seven and the defense committed two errors. In the fourth, an error at third base put two on for Ryan McCrystal who doubled to drive in two runs.

- Dayton scored four runs in the seventh inning, Carlos Sanchez hit an RBI single and stole second base. He had a three hit and three stolen base contest.

- Nico Perez had an RBI single in the first inning, a one run three-hit inning. Great Lakes had three hits the rest of the way.

Game Two - Loons 5, Dragons 4

- Both teams combined for eight errors, the Dragons had five and the Loons committed three.

- Mike Sirota came up clutch for Great Lakes. He smashed a triple to lead off the sixth inning and was plated on an error in right field on a Nico Perez flyball. Sirota got a 3-1 pitch in his wheelhouse with two on and two outs in the seventh and scorched a ball into right centerfield. The double drove in the tying and game-winning run.

- In the bottom of the seventh, with the Loons facing Drew Petska, Jose Izarra earned a single to reach with one out. Down to their final out, Eduardo Quintero walked on four pitches. Sirota's double brought them both home.

- Great Lakes were held without a hit through the first four innings. A Nico Perez single, followed by a Jose Meza walk started the fifth inning. Samuel Munoz mashed an RBI single, and a Jesus Galiz sacrifice fly escorted another home to make it 4-2.

- Loons starter Logan Tabeling struck out eight in his 3.1 innings. A throwing error aided Dayton's first run in the third inning. Two errors and a two-run single by Dragons left fielder Kien Voo delivered three runs in the fifth. The three runs, two earned runs were against Myles Caba. Cody Morse earned the win, turning in two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh.

Rounding Things Out

Mike Sirota now has a seven-game hitting streak, the second longest active streak in the Midwest League.

Up Next

With a 3-1 series lead, the Loons host the Dragons tomorrow Saturday, April 18th. The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

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