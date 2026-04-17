Capital City Classic to be Played at Jackson® Field™ on May 23

Published on April 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Jackson® Field™, home of the Lansing Lugnuts, will host the 2026 Capital City Classic presented by LAFCU on Saturday, May 23, benefitting Lansing's three high schools.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. for a round-robin series of three games between Lansing Sexton, Lansing Eastern and Lansing Everett.

Schedule, home team listed second

10:05 a.m., Game 1: Eastern vs. Sexton

12:35 p.m., Game 2: Sexton vs. Everett

3:05 p.m., Game 3: Everett vs. Eastern

100% of all ticket proceeds will go to the three schools.

Fans are also encouraged to bring lightly used baseball equipment to donate as they enter the ballpark.

For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

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