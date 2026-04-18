Mayfield Continues to Dominate in Game One Victory

Published on April 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps held on to a 1-0 lead to claim victory in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

Left-handed pitcher Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect) stole the show once again for Fort Wayne (5-7) in his third start at the High-A level. The southpaw struck out eight of the 16 batters that he faced across five innings of work, and allowed just one hit. He tossed 41 of his 56 pitches for strikes and induced 18 swings and misses. Through his first three starts with Fort Wayne, Mayfield has struck out 16 batters across 12.0 innings with just one hit allowed.

The TinCaps got their lone run on a wild pitch in the sixth inning that scored Jake Cunningham, who collected another multi-hit game. Cunningham has nine hits in his last five games after going 2-for-3 in the win. Rosman Verdugo picked up his first multi-hit game of the season as well, going 2-for-3.

Lake County (5-7) got four scoreless innings out of right-handed pitcher Braylon Doughty (No. 7 Guardians prospect). Doughty punched out three and walked a pair in his third start of the campaign.

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Late Rally Not Enough for TinCaps in Game 2 of Friday's Twin Bill

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps could not come back in Friday night's 4-3 loss in game two of the doubleheader against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

Center fielder Kasen Wells led the charge for the TinCaps offense out of the leadoff spot, with his third multi-hit showing of the season. Wells finished the night 2-for-3 at the dish with two runs scored and was left out of third base as the tying run in the seventh frame.

Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 21 Padres prospect) went 1-for-4 in the loss, extending his hitting streak to a Midwest League-leading nine games. It is the longest hitting streak by a TinCap since Nerwilian Cedeno had a 13-game stretch with a knock in 2024.

After having a home run in each of the first two games of the series, right fielder Jaison Chourio (No. 11 Guardians prospect) went 3-for-3 in the nightcap of the twin bill for Lake County (6-7). Right-hander Jogly Garcia picked up his first victory of the season as the starter for the Captains. Garcia went five frames and allowed just one run on one hit.

Next Game: Saturday, April 18 vs. Lake County (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jamie Hitt

- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Rafe Schlesinger

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Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

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