TinCaps Game Information: April 17 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on April 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-7) @ Lake County Captains (5-6)

Friday, April 17 | Classic Auto Group Park | 4:00 PM & TBD | Game 12 & 13 of 132

G1: LHP Kash Mayfield (0-0, 7.0 IP, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Doughty (0-1, 5.1 IP, 3.38 ERA)

G2: RHP Isaiah Lowe (0-1, 7.0 IP, 5.14 ERA) vs. RHP Jogly García (0-0, 6.2 IP, 6.75 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

DON'T STOP THE PARTY: The TinCaps blasted 5 home runs in Thursday night's 8-3 victory. It's just the 3rd time in the TinCaps era (2009-Present) where the team has clubbed out 5 long balls in a game. All three games have been managed by Jonathan Mathews, with the other two being in the 2023 season. The first in the 'Caps era came on June 29, 2023, at Classic Auto Group Park. Fort Wayne hit 3 of its 5 against Parker Messick, who was three outs shy of giving the Guardians their first no-hitter since 1981 last night, nearly ending the longest no-hitter drought in the MLB. Graham Pauley had the first multi-home run game of his Fort Wayne tenure.

TWIN BILLS: The TinCaps play their second doubleheader of 2026 today after splitting April 5 at Dow Diamond against Great Lakes. In the TinCaps era (2009-Present), Fort Wayne is 71-69 overall in games played as a part of doubleheaders but 31-39 on the road. The team went 3-3 in twin bills in 2025.

KASH THAT CHECK: No. 4 Padres prospect Kash Mayfield made quite the impression in his first start at Parkview Field last Friday. The left-hander fired 4.0 no-hit innings and has not allowed a hit in his first two starts at the High-A level. The Padres drafted the 21-year-old 25th overall in the 2024 MLB draft out of Elk City High School in Oklahoma. Mayfield made 19 starts with Single-A Lake Elsinore in 2025 and led the Padres organization with a 13.05 K/9 among arms with at least 50 IP. In his last 16 starts, Mayfield has a 1.68 ERA across 48.1 IP, striking out 72.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham picked up the team's first multi-home run game of the campaign on Thursday. It's the third time Cunningham has collected 4 RBI in his career. Both of his roundtrippers came after the rain delay in the seventh inning, giving him 7 hits in his last 4 games after starting his tenure in Fort Wayne going 0-for-8. The TinCaps had 7 multi-home run games in 2025, with Jack Costello's also coming at Classic Auto Group Park on August 24.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Fort Wayne outfielder Alex McCoy blasted his 3rd home run of the campaign on Thursday. His 7-game hitting streak is the second-longest active in the Midwest League. Among players with as many at-bats dating back to April 7, McCoy ranks 2nd in the league in SLG (.778), 3rd in AVG (.370), and OPS (1.171). McCoy has 10 balls in play this season that have registered north of 104 mph off the bat, including a 119.5 mph groundout on Sunday against Lansing that would have been the hardest hit ball at the big league level so far in 2026.

THE KING HAS ARRIVED: After beginning the season 2-for-28 at the plate, Fort Wayne catcher Lamar King Jr. went 3-for-4 for his second career 3-hit game at the High-A level (8/13/2025 vs. West Michigan). King Jr. also got the scoring started for the 'Caps in the second inning with a solo home run to left field, his first big fly at the High-A level. It is the first home run for King Jr. since May 24 of last year with Single-A Lake Elsinore.

WATERING THE WELL: Center fielder Kasen Wells continues to find his way on base early and often for the 'Caps to begin 2026. Wells has reached base safely in all 10 games he has played in so far this season, tied for the second-longest streak in the league, and is currently tied for 4th in the Midwest League with 10 walks. The Graham, Texas native has more walks (10) than strikeouts (6) so far this year.

CAPS IN THE TOP 30: Fort Wayne has 7 of the Padres' Top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline. LHP Kash Mayfield leads the crop as the No. 4 prospect, with C/1B Lamar King Jr. (No. 16), OF Alex McCoy (No. 21), and OF Kavares Tears (No. 27), the three position players. RHP Tucker Musgrove (No. 11) was added Tuesday with RHP Kannon Kemp (No. 19) and Jaxon Dalena (No. 30) on the Fort Wayne Injured List.







Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

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