Captains Split Doubleheader with TinCaps, Earn 4-3 Win in Game 2

Published on April 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the third and fourth games of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (6-7) split a seven-inning doubleheader versus the Fort Wayne TinCaps (5-8) on Friday at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The Captains lost Game 1 by a final score of 1-0, but won Game 2 by a final score of 4-3. With this doubleheader split, Lake County and Fort Wayne have each won two of the first four games in this week's series.

GAME 1 (By Connor Canfield)

In Game 1, just one run proved to be the difference in a 1-0 Captains defeat. Lake County was limited to just two hits as a team.

With the game still scoreless in the sixth inning and runners on second and third, a wild pitch by Captains LHP Izaak Martinez (L, 1-1) allowed the TinCaps to score what was ultimately the deciding run. The left-hander suffered the loss for Lake County, allowing one run on two hits, while striking out one and walking one in two innings of relief.

The Captains made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh, putting the tying and winning runs in scoring position. CF Jace LaViolette, MLB Pipeline's No. 8 Guardians prospect, drew a walk and DH Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 27 Guardians prospect, singled before the pair advanced on a groundout from LF Esteban González. But with the tying run on third and the winning run on second, SS Anthony Silva grounded out to end the ballgame.

Fort Wayne LHP Kash Mayfield (W, 1-0), MLB Pipeline's No. 4 Padres prospect, twirled a gem with five innings of scoreless ball, allowing just one hit and throwing eight strikeouts. The southpaw retired 15 of 16 batters faced, with his lone blemish being a single from Lake County 3B Dean Curley, MLB Pipeline's No. 13 prospect, in the bottom of the fourth inning.

TinCaps RHP Clay Edmondson (S, 2) earned the six-out save for Fort Wayne with two innings of scoreless baseball, allowing a hit and a walk, while striking out one.

Captains RHP Braylon Doughty (ND), MLB Pipeline's No. 7 Guardians prospect, did not record a decision, logging four scoreless innings in his third start of the year. The right-hander surrendered three hits and two walks, while throwing three strikeouts.

GAME 2 (By Logan Potosky)

In Game 2, Lake County secured the doubleheader split with a 4-3 victory.

The Captains struck first in the bottom of the third inning, when C Bennett Thompson drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk to give Lake County a 1-0 lead. But the TinCaps answered a half-inning later when LF Alex McCoy, MLB Pipeline's No. 21 Padres prospect, hit a game-tying sacrifice fly.

Lake County took the lead back in the home half of the fifth, when 1B Nolan Schubart hit a two-run bloop single to center field to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

Fort Wayne put the tying run in scoring position in the top of the sixth inning when C Lamar King Jr., MLB Pipeline's No. 16 Padres prospect, hit a two-out RBI single to cut the Captains' lead to just one. But TinCaps RF Jake Cunningham lined out to first base to keep Lake County in front.

The Captains tacked on what proved to be a crucial insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when 1B Maick Collado hit a sacrifice fly, which gave Lake County a 4-2 advantage.

The TinCaps nearly tied the game in the top of the seventh after 1B Jack Costello singled and advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches. He eventually scored when SS Dylan Grego hit a sacrifice fly to once again make it a one-run contest. After CF Kasen Wells singled, an errant pickoff throw to first base by Lake County LHP Luis Flores (S, 1) and a passed ball eventually put the tying run 90 feet away. But the Captains left-hander struck out Fort Wayne 2B Rosman Verdugo to end the game.

Flores earned his first career High-A save, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out a pair.

Captains RHP Jogly García (W, 1-0) dazzled in his first start (third appearance) of the year, earning his first career High-A win. The right-hander allowed just one run on one hit in five innings of work, striking out three and walking three.

Fort Wayne RHP Matt Watson (L, 0-1) suffered the loss in his pro debut, permitting two runs on two hits, while throwing two strikeouts in 1.1 innings of relief.

The fifth game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and TinCaps is scheduled for Saturday night, April 18, at 6:35 p.m. Lake County will host First Responders Night at the ballpark, paying special tribute to Jim Hogan. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- RHP Braylon Doughty logged four scoreless innings in Game 1 on Friday. The 20-year-old owns a 1.93 ERA through his first three High-A starts.

- C Bennett Thompson extended his on-base streak to nine games with a bases-loaded walk in Game 2 on Friday. The 2024 13th-round pick out of Oregon leads High-A with a .564 on-base percentage and the Midwest League with 14 walks this season.

- OF Jaison Chourio, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Guardians prospect, went 3-for-3 with a stolen base in Game 2 on Friday. The 20-year-old is batting .538 (7-for-13) with two home runs, two RBI, and a 1.571 OPS so far in this week's series.







Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

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