Dragons Settle for DH Split at Great Lakes After Loons Rally for Comeback Win in Second Game

Published on April 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Midland, Mich. - Dayton's Carlos Sanchez collected three hits and stole three bases while pitchers Luke Hayden and Stephen Quigley combined to shut down the Great Lakes offense as the Dragons topped the Loons 8-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Friday night. The Loons won the second game, 5-4, scoring two runs with two outs in the final inning.

Game Recap: The Dragons matched a season high with 13 hits in the first game on Friday, scoring three runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. The inning was highlighted by Ryan McCrystal's two-run double that broke a 1-1 tie. The Dragons added another run in the sixth and then took command with four runs in the seventh. Carlos Sanchez had hits in his final three at-bats of the night, stealing a base and eventually scoring after each hit. McCrystal and John Michael Faile each had two hits for the Dragons.

On the mound, Dayton starting pitcher Luke Hayden earned the win, working five innings and allowing one run on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Stephen Quigley replaced Hayden to start the sixth inning and retired six of the seven batters he faced in a two inning scoreless relief stint to earn the save.

In the second game, the Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Kien Vu's run-scoring single, and Vu added a two-run single in the fifth to make it 3-0. McCrystal added a run-scoring hit later in the same inning to extend the lead to 4-0.

Dayton starting pitcher Cole Schoenwetter did not allow a hit until the fifth inning, when Great Lakes scored two runs to cut the Dayton lead to 4-2. The Loons added another run in the sixth to make it 4-3. In the bottom of the seventh of a scheduled seven-inning game, Dragons reliever Drew Pestka allowed a one-out single before getting a strikeout for the second out of the inning, putting the Dragons within an out of their first doubleheader sweep since June 27, 2024. But Pestka walked the next hitter and with runners at first and second with two outs, Mike Sirota hit a long drive to the fence to the left of Dragons center fielder Yerlin Confidan to drive in both runners and give the Loons a walk-off 5-4 win.

Vu had two hits and drove in three runs in the second game.

For the doubleheader, Sanchez was 4 for 9 with four runs scored and four stolen bases, raising his batting average to .326. McCrystal was 3 for 8 with three runs batted in and finished the day batting .353. Vu was 3 for 5 with three RBI in the doubleheader.

Up Next: The Dragons (5-7) play in Midland, Michigan against the Loons (9-4) again on Saturday at 1:05 pm in the fifth game of the six-game series. Beau Blanchard (0-1, 3.00) will start for Dayton.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, April 21 when the Dragons host the South Bend Cubs. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

*Approved Dragons marks, logos, photos, and videos can be found here: https://daytondragonscs.box.com/s/vawqwub6gite6ajcinn14j6k6eb73tj9

More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play 66 home games at beautiful Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. Contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287, emailing at dragons@daytondragons.com, or go to daytondragons.com. For more information, please visit the following links:

2026 Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/gameplanschedules Season Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets Group and Hospitality Options: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/groupoutings

The Dragons sellout streak is active and stands at 1,645 consecutive games. The streak is a testament to the Dayton area community. Support the Dayton Dragons and become a Dragons season ticket holder.







Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.