Pennington Powers 'Caps to Doubleheader Sweep

Published on April 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







LANSING, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps infielder Garrett Pennington delivered two massive swings as the pitching staff stifled the Lansing Lugnuts offense, winning the first game 6-4 before following with a 4-1 victory to complete the doubleheader sweep Friday night at Jackson Field.

Pennington finished the day with four total hits, adding his third and fourth home runs of the season (both three-run homers), while scoring two runs and reaching base five total times. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitchers held Lansing to just a 5-for-17 mark with runners in scoring position, leaving 13 baserunners stranded in the doubleheader sweep.

West Michigan scored first in the opening contest as outfielder Andrew Sojka lifted a two-run single into right field, jumping in front 2-0. The 'Caps added to their advantage in the fifth as Pennington blasted his first three-run homer over the right-field wall, ballooning the lead to 5-0. Lansing broke through with a pair of runs in the sixth, featuring an RBI single from designated hitter Dylan Fien, before West Michigan added their final insurance run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Sojka, making it 6-2. The Lugnuts made a push in the final inning as outfielder Rodney Green Jr. collected an RBI triple while infielder Bobby Boser followed with an RBI single, but it was too late, as catcher Davis Diaz hit into a groundout to end the game and send West Michigan to the 6-4 win.

The Whitecaps also opened the scoring in the second game as Pennington struck his second three-run homer of the evening-this one over the left-field wall-to steal an early 3-0 lead. The Lugnuts tallied their lone run in the fifth as Diaz drove in catcher Carlos Franco with an RBI single, trimming the 'Caps lead to 3-1. West Michigan added a critical insurance tally in the seventh inning as Hunter Dobbins crossed the plate on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 4-1. Lansing brought the potential game-winning baserunner to the plate in the seventh, but the rally was cut short as 'Caps outfielder Patrick Lee made a diving catch to take away extra bases and put the finishing touches on the Whitecaps' fifth-straight win, 4-1.

The Whitecaps improve to 8-5 while the Lugnuts fall to 5-7. 'Caps reliever CJ Weins (2-0) secured his second win in game one, tossing a scoreless inning with a strikeout, while Lansing starting pitcher Samuel Dutton (0-2) suffered his second loss, allowing two runs over four innings pitched. Whitecaps reliever Ethan Sloan (1-0) earned his first win of the year with a scoreless frame, while Seth Chavez secured his first save, tossing two shutout innings. Meanwhile, Lugnuts starter Zane Taylor (1-1) suffered his first loss, allowing three runs (two earned) over five innings of work. The Whitecaps now have their longest winning streak of the season at five games.

UP NEXT

The 'Caps play the fifth game of this six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday at 1:05pm. Rayner Castillo gets the start for West Michigan against the Lugnuts Kyle Robinson. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

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