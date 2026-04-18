Kernels Spoil Bandits' Early Leads, Sink Quad Cities, 11-8

Published on April 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Cedar Rapids, Iowa - The River Bandits held leads of five and three runs on Friday, but failed to repel Cedar Rapids' late-game surge, as Quad Cities fell to the Kernels 11-8 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Before their starter Mason Miller ever set foot on the diamond, the Bandits took advantage of three Kernels error and a two-out rally to jump out to a 5-0 in the first inning against Adrian Bohorquez.

After Ramon Ramirez drove in the game's first run with an RBI-single, Quad Cities plated four runs on Kernels errors, including three when a fielding miscue by Kernels' center fielder Brandon Winokur cleared the bases and allowed Derlin Figueora to reach.

Cedar Rapids quickly responded however, plating four runs in the bottom of the first with an RBI-single from Khadim Diaw, a run on Danny De Andrade's double play ball, and a solo shot off the bat of Rayne Doncon- the first of two surrendered by Miller as Jaime Ferrer tied the game 5-5 in the second with a solo blast as well.

Quad Cities got to Bohorquez again in the third and retook the lead on Figueroa's RBI-fielder's choice. Trevor Wener then ripped a double down the left-field line to drive in another run and knock the left-hander from the game after a just a 2.1-inning start.

Erick Torres then greeted the newly entered Ivran Romero by extending the Bandits' lead to 8-5 with a sacrifice-fly off the very first pitch the right-hander delivered.

Despite his initial struggles, Miller remained in the game for Quad Cities and completed a scoreless third and fourth inning without allowing a hit and including two of his night's three strikeouts.

Aiden Jimenez took over for the south paw in the fifth and kept his team's three-run lead intact working into the sixth, thanks in no small part to Erick Torres, who threw out De Andrade at the plate as he tried to score on a Jay Thomason single. However, just a few pitches later, a passed ball allowed Doncon to score from third and cut the Bandits' lead to 8-6 anyways.

Cedar Rapids' bullpen kept the Kernels' bats alive through the middle innings, as Romero (3.2 IP) and Sam Rochard (1.2 IP) each worked scoreless efforts and combined for eight strikeouts to keep Quad Cities from extending its lead.

Eduardo Tait and Winokur took advantage of their arms' effectiveness, bringing Cedar Rapids to within one and then tying the game on an RBI-double and an RBI-triple respectively.

With the score 8-8, Cory Ronan took the mound for Quad Cities and picked up the first out of the eighth on just two pitches, but after a Thomason single, another passed ball, and a wild pitch, Tait came to plate again and delivered the go-ahead two-run single. The next batter, Diaw, gave the Kernels some insurance and the 11-8 lead with an RBI-single of his own.

The Bandits had threatened to add a run in their half of the eighth, but Eston Stull stranded two men aboard, including Austin Charles on third. The right-hander then returned for the ninth and retired the side in order, including two of his night's three strikeouts, sealing Quad Cities' fate.

Stull (1-0) earned the win with his perfect showing, while Ronan (1-1) was saddled with his first professional loss, allowing three runs in 0.2 innings out of the bullpen.

The River Bandits return to Veterans Memorial Stadium for game four of the six-game set tomorrow afternoon and send Royals' No. 3 prospect David Shields (0-2, 9.00) to the mound opposite Cedar Rapids' Jason Doktorczyk (2-0, 3.60). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

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