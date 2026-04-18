Chiefs, Timber Rattlers Postponed with Storms in Forecast Friday

Published on April 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Chiefs and Timber Rattlers scheduled game for Friday, April 17 at Neuroscience Group Field has been postponed due to forecasted severe weather.

The game will be made up on a date to be announced.

The series, now five games, is set to wrap up with contests on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 pm for both contests.

The Chiefs return to Dozer Park to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday evening, hosting the Cedar Rapids Kernels for a 6:35 pm first pitch. Tickets are available at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

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