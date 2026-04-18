Chiefs, Timber Rattlers Postponed with Storms in Forecast Friday
MWL Peoria Chiefs

Chiefs, Timber Rattlers Postponed with Storms in Forecast Friday

Published on April 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release


GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Chiefs and Timber Rattlers scheduled game for Friday, April 17 at Neuroscience Group Field has been postponed due to forecasted severe weather.

The game will be made up on a date to be announced.

The series, now five games, is set to wrap up with contests on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 pm for both contests.

The Chiefs return to Dozer Park to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday evening, hosting the Cedar Rapids Kernels for a 6:35 pm first pitch. Tickets are available at PeoriaChiefs.com.

Check out the Peoria Chiefs Statistics

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