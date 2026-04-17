TinCaps Tie TinCaps-Era Record with Five Home Runs in Thursday Night Win

Published on April 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne, Ind. - Despite a pair of rain delays lasting a total of an hour and 56 minutes, the Fort Wayne TinCaps tied a 'Caps-era record five home runs, taking down the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate), 8-3.

After getting postponed Wednesday night due to rain, the 'Caps (4-7) waited through an additional 40-minute delay to begin Thursday's affair.

Fort Wayne and Lake County (5-6) combined for eight home runs on the night, seven of which were solo homers. The Captains launched solo shots on the first batter of both the first and second innings. Jaison Chourio (No. 11 Guardians prospect) hit his second home run of the series to start the scoring before Estebán Gonzalez smashed his second homer of the year the next frame.

TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. (No. 16 Padres prospect) went 3-for-4 on the night, including his first High-A home run in the second inning. The 2022 fourth-round pick added a single and a stolen base in the fifth before an RBI double and a run in the ninth.

Following King's solo homer, Lake County left-handed starter Jackson Humphries retired the next eight batters he faced, including six strikeouts and four in a row. The southpaw punched out a career-high 10 in five one-run innings.

Trailing by one in the sixth, Rosman Verdugo and Alex McCoy (Padres No. 21 prospect) went back-to-back to give Fort Wayne the lead. Verdugo's first extra-base hit of the season set up McCoy's team-leading third home run.

The game entered its second delay with two outs in the top half of the seventh inning, lasting an hour and 15 minutes before play resumed.

Out of the delay, left fielder Jake Cunningham continued the home run parade with his second of the season. The 420-foot home run to left-center field gave Fort Wayne a 4-2 lead.

After a solo home run by Ryan Cesarini to bring the game within one, Fort Wayne extended its lead for good behind a four-run top of the ninth. Cunningham once again showcased his power with a three-run opposite field long ball to the batting cages beyond right field, the first multi-home run game of his professional career.

Left-handed reliever Braian Salazar secured his first save, striking out five of seven batters faced in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Next Game: Friday, April 16 vs. Lake County (4:00 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Kash Mayfield (Padres No.4 prospect)

- Captains Probable Starter: RHP Jogly Garciá

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

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