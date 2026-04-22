TinCaps Game Information: April 22 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers Affiliate)

Published on April 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-10) vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (9-5)

Wednesday, April 22 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 17 of 132

RHP Isaiah Lowe (0-1, 10.0 IP, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Ethan Dorchies (0-2, 10.1 IP, 9.58 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

RAIN RAIN GO AWAY: Tuesday marked the 5th game this season that the TinCaps were affected by inclement weather. A pair of games were postponed, resulting in doubleheaders on April 5 at Great Lakes and April 17 against Lake County. Last Thursday's game with the Captains had two separate delays before first pitch and in the 7th inning, with Saturday's game starting late as well due to showers.

GREGO GOES YARD: Fort Wayne shortstop Dylan Grego deposited his first High-A home run over the right-center field wall Tuesday night. After starting the season going 1-for-31, Grego now has a hit in his last 3 games. Among the 4 hits in this stretch, the former Ball State Cardinal has an extra-base hit in consecutive games entering Wednesday. Grego also picked up a double on Tuesday, giving him his first multi-hit game in High-A.

WELCOME BACK: After not seeing each other in 2025, the TinCaps and Timber Rattlers square off at Parkview Field this week for the first time since 2024. Each team hosted a 6-game series that season, the 'Caps went 3-3 at home and 2-4 in Appleton. Before 2024, the last time Fort Wayne hosted Wisconsin was for a 3-game series in 2017, where the TinCaps went 1-2. Fort Wayne once again celebrates our nation's military members with Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, with complimentary tickets to military members and their families.

CRUSHING CAPTAINS: Fort Wayne clubbed out a Midwest League-leading 10 home runs as a team in last week's series against Lake County. Five of the round-trippers came in Thursday night's win, marking the 3rd time in the TinCaps era (2009-present) Fort Wayne has clubbed 5 in a game. All three games have been managed by Jonathan Mathews, with the other two being in the 2023 season. The first in the 'Caps era came on June 29, 2023, at Classic Auto Group Park. On the weekend, Fort Wayne had both an eight-run third on Saturday and a six-run seventh on Sunday.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Fort Wayne outfielder Alex McCoy extended his Midwest League-leading hit streak to 12 games on Tuesday. This is the longest hitting streak by a TinCap since Nerwilian Cedeno had a 13-game stretch with a knock in 2024. McCoy concluded the weekend on the road with consecutive 2-hit games, including his first multi-RBI game of the campaign on Saturday. Across the stretch, he is hitting .370/.375/.674 with a 1.049 OPS including 5 2B, 3 HR, and 7 RBI.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham had 4 of his team-leading 6 multi-hit games last week against Lake County. The 23-year-old deposited a pair of home run balls on Thursday, marking the first multi-home-run game by a TinCap this season. Among players with as many at-bats in the last week, Cunningham ranks 2nd in the Midwest League in home runs (3), SLG (1.000), OPS (1.474), and total bases (19). His .474 batting average is tied for first in the league since April 14 with Jaison Chourio of Lake County.

KT FINDING A WAY: Padres No. 27 prospect Kavares Tears has walked in 8 of his last 10 games and has reached base safely in 10 of his last 11 showings. His 11 walks dating back to April 10 are tied for second in all of High-A with Nolan Sailors of Quad Cities. Six of Tears' 8 hits so far this season have gone for extra bases, including his second home run on Sunday.

ROSMAN ROPING: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo entered this series on a 5-game hit streak and has now reached base in his last 6 showings following a walk on Tuesday. Verdugo has 3 multi-hit games in the stretch, sporting a .381 batting average (8-for-21) with 5 RBI. The 21-year-old hit a pair of home runs at Classic Auto Group Park last week and saw his batting average increase by 121 points on the road.







Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.