Sirota Homers, Doubles Twice and Drives in Three in Loons 9-5 Win

Published on April 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







BELOIT, Wis. - Mike Sirota drove in three runs and knocked his first homer of 2026 as the Great Lakes Loons (10-7) snapped a three-game losing skid, earning a 9-5 win over the Beloit Sky Carp (7-9) on a sunny 66-degree Wednesday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

- For the second straight game, the Loons leadoff hitter started the game with a solo home run. Mike Sirota connected on a 1-1 pitch and sent it over the right field wall.

- Beloit tallied the next three runs, supported by five walks from Great Lakes starter Jakob Wright. Wilfredo Lara notched an RBI single, a wild pitch and a hit batsmen made it 3-1.

- The Loons tied it 3-3, in the fourth. Logan Wagner singled aboard and made it to second base, on a wild pitch. Nico Perez 's single to centerfield drove Wagner in. Perez took his first of four stolen bases in the contest, reached third on a flyout and home on a groundout.

- Despite a three-walk bottom of the fourth by Great Lakes pitching, they struck out three to strand three Beloit runners. Alex Makarewich notched the last two outs.

- Mike Sirota went back to work in the fifth inning, the Dodgers No. 4 prospect's RBI double up the left-field line put the Loons ahead 4-3. Eduardo Quintero delivered Sirota home on a hard-hit single that deflected off Sky Carp starter Dameivi Tineo. Quintero, who stole third base, was plated on a Jose Meza sacrifice fly. Meza produced an RBI and walked on his 23rd birthday.

- Myles Caba pitched three scoreless innings, punching out three. He entered in the fifth inning with bases loaded and no outs. A sac fly, strikeout and groundout limited the Sky Carp, who only put up one and pulled within two.

- In the top of the eighth, Eduardo Guerrero walked and stole second base. Guerrero had three hits and reached base four times. The Loons as a team stole six bases. Mike Sirota's third RBI hit and second double scored Guerrero. Sirota sprinted across home after a Cannon Pickell wild pitch. A Beloit error gave Great Lakes their ninth run in the top of the ninth.

- Reynaldo Yean earned a career-high five strikeouts, tossing the final two innings. Brandon Compton's solo homer in the ninth was the Sky Carp's only run through the final four innings.

Rounding Things Out

Both teams left 10 on base and went a combined 5-for-28 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

The Loons and Sky Carp play their first night game of the series tomorrow Thursday, April 23rd. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2026

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