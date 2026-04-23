Dragons Take Early Lead, Hold on to Defeat Cubs 8-5

Published on April 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Ryan McCrystal collected two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Dayton Dragons to an 8-5 victory over the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday night. The Dragons and Cubs have split the first two games of the six-game series in Dayton.

A crowd of 8,287 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap:

Just as they did on Tuesday night, the Dragons scored quickly, plating two runs in the first inning. Carlos Sanchez walked to start the inning, stole second, and scored on a throwing error. Kien Vu, who had reached on the error, eventually scored on Peyton Stovall's double over the head of the right fielder to make it 2-0.

View the Stovall RBI double here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2047096274638323946?s

The Dragons added another run in the second inning, getting three singles in the frame from Carter Graham, Sanchez, and Ryan McCrystal to produce a run. The hit by Sanchez extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games.

South Bend battled back, scoring two runs in the top of the third to cut the Dragons lead to 3-2.

But the Dragons enjoyed a big inning in the bottom of the third. After Stovall reached on an error, Alfredo Alcantara and John Michael Faile delivered back-to-back singles to load the bases. A wild pitch brought in Stovall to make it 4-2. Two consecutive bases loaded walks to Sanchez and Vu forced in two more runs, and McCrystal's sacrifice fly to deep left field brought in the fourth run of the inning to give the Dragons a 7-2 lead.

The Dragons added another run in the fifth inning when Sanchez singled to left, stole second, went to third on a hit by McCrystal, and scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-2.

South Bend scored single runs in each of the last three innings to close out the scoring.

Dayton finished the night with 10 hits. McCrystal, Sanchez, Faile, and Graham each had two hits. Sanchez stole two more bases to give him nine steals in his last six games.

Dayton starting pitcher J.P. Ortiz (1-1) pitched well and earned the win. Ortiz worked the first five innings, allowing two runs on only two hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Cody Adcock replaced Ortiz to start the sixth and tossed two innings, allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts. Jimmy Romano worked the final two innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-8) host the Cubs (9-5) again on Thursday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in the second game of a six-game series. Luke Hayden (1-0, 3.00) will start for Dayton against South Bend's Cole Reynolds (0-0, 5.14). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







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