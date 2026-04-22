Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs South Bend)

Published on April 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 l Game # 16

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

South Bend Cubs (9-4) at Dayton Dragons (7-8)

RH Nazier Mulé (0-0, 2.45) vs. RH J.P. Ortiz (0-1, 7.27)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Tuesday: South Bend 16, Dayton 10. In one of the most unique games in recent memory, the Dragons built a 5-1 lead over the first four innings, highlighted by a two-run home run by Peyton Stovall in the third. South Bend scored two in the fifth and two in the top of the seventh to tie the game, 5-5, before the Dragons scored on in the bottom of the seventh for a brief lead. South Bend scored five in the top of the eighth to jump ahead 10-6 before the Dragons responded with four in the bottom of the eighth to tie the score, 10-10. South Bend then scored six in the top of the ninth to take a 16-10 lead and close the scoring. The Dragons finished with 12 hits. Carlos Sanchez had three hits and scored twice. Stovall had two hits including his homer. Yerlin Confidan had two hits including a triple. Ryan McCrystal had two hits and an RBI.

Hardest-hit fair ball by Dayton: Yerlin Confidan, 111.6 mph. Fastest pitch by Dayton: Reynardo Cruz, 95.3 mph.

2026 Player Notes

The Dragons Batter of the Week for 4/13-4/19 is Carlos Sanchez (for the week: .360, 6 SB, 8 R, .829 OPS). Yerlin Confidan was strong as well (.316, 4 RBI). The Pitcher of the Week is Victor Diaz (for the week: 1-0, 4.1 IP, 0 R, 0.69 WHIP, stranded two inherited runners in clutch spot in Sunday win). Reynardo Cruz was also strong with five shutout innings as a starter.

Carlos Sanchez has hit safely in 10 straight games, batting .405 (17 for 42) with 13 runs scored. He has stolen seven bases in his last five games to give him nine steals on the year (second in the MWL). Overall, he is batting .357 (tied for 6 th in the MWL) and is second in the MWL in runs scored (16). He leads the MWL in hits on the year with 20.

Ryan McCrystal is batting .333 to tie for 9th in the MWL. He is tied for sixth in RBI (12).

Yerlin Confidan is 5 for 10 (.500) with 5 RBI in his last 2 games to raise his batting average from .205 to .259.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, April 23 (7:05 pm): South Bend LH Cole Reynolds (0-0, 5.14) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 3.00)

Friday, April 24 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Koen Moreno (0-1, 8.31) at Dayton RH Cole Schoenwetter (1-0, 4.66)

Saturday, April 25 (1:05 pm): South Bend RH Brooks Caple (2-1, 3.95) at Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (2-0, 3.31)

Sunday, April 26 (1:05 pm): South Bend LH Ethan Flanagan (0-1, 3.48) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-2, 4.50)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.