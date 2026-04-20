Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview (April 21 - April 26) Presented by AES Ohio

Published on April 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs)

GAME SCHEDULE

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Friday, April 24, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 1:05 PM

Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 1:05 PM

All 132 Dragons games in 2026 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single-game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2026 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com/tickets

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287

Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Pricing for single game tickets for stadium seats and lawn tickets:

Stadium = April: $16

Lawn= April: $6

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

Tuesday, April 21: RH Reynardo Cruz

Wednesday, April 22: RH J.P. Ortiz

Thursday, April 23: RH Luke Hayden

Friday, April 24: RH Cole Schoenwetter

Saturday, April 25: RH Beau Blanchard

Sunday, April 26: RH Nestor Lorant

Team update:

The Dragons roster features one of the top prospects in all Minor League Baseball in catcher Alfredo Duno. Duno is currently ranked as the #1 Reds prospect among players currently in their farm system and is the highest rated prospect among catchers in Dragons history. He hit his first home run for the Dragons at Day Air Ballpark on April 11. For the first full week of the season (April 6-12), the Dragons batter of the week was Ryan McCrystal out of East Carolina University, who batted .400 with one home run during the week. The Dragons pitcher of the week was Beau Blanchard out of the University of Louisiana Monroe, who fired six scoreless innings during the week.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, April 21

National Anthem: Fairborn High School

Honor Guard: Fairborn High School AFJROTC

ASL: Fairborn High School

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Fairborn High School Jazz Improv Band

Wednesday, April 22

National Anthem: Beavercreek High School Women's Choir

Honor Guard: Beavercreek High School AFJROTC

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Beavercreek High School Drumline

Thursday, April 23

National Anthem: Normandy Elementary School

Honor Guard: Butler Tech D. Russel Lee High School Color Guard

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: UD Irish Dance

Friday, April 24

National Anthem: Greenon High School

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Kettering Jazz Youth Combo

God Bless America: Oakview Elementary School

Saturday, April 25

National Anthem: American Heritage Girls Troop 0413

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Madison High School Steel Drum Band

God Bless America: Harman School

Sunday, April 26

o National Anthem: Beverly Gardens Elementary School

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

The Dragons MVP Program presented by Ohio 529 CollegeAdvantage, Roosters, and WDTN-TV, Dayton's CW, and WDTN+ will celebrate fourth and fifth grade MVPs from Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Warren counties with the final 3 of 6 MVP Nights on April 21, April 22, and April 23. These nights will include an exclusive MVP Zone where they can pick up their MVP hat and also features games, prizes, a photo booth, and more. Selected Dragons MVPs will also have the opportunity to participate in on-field experiences including the opportunity to throw out the first pitch, deliver the game ball, and join the Dragons Manager at the umpire plate meeting.

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week with the other 50 percent supporting the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $2,500 and will continue to grow throughout this homestand. The winning number will be drawn at the conclusion of the Dragons game on Sunday, April 26. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can additionally play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays and can be used all season long. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Tuesday, April 21

Penn Station Dragons Meal Deal

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with the Dragons Meal Deal- only $29.99 and perfect for up to four fans. Get two (2) small sandwiches, (2) kids meals, medium fry, and (2) cheese dippers with the coupon. Redeemable at all participating locations. Learn more at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Thursday, April 23

Dragons Hometown Heroes presented by Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB

The Dragons have partnered with the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB for a season-long tribute to all service men and women, past and present through the Hometown Heroes Program. Each spotlight highlights a different group, individual, or organization involved in the military. During the game, the Dragons will honor this year's first spotlight, Sophie's Companions for Veterans for their dedication to improving the lives of animals and veterans in need by rescuing dogs and training them as service animals to place with veterans. Learn more at daytondragons.com/hometownheroes.

Friday, April 24

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season, Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local car wash locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air ballpark and keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at daytondragons.com/freewashfriday

Saturday, April 25

Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2026, including Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26. Kids will line up behind Section 104 and be escorted down to the field following the conclusion of each date. Every participant receives a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

Sunday, April 26

Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans

The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans highlights five veterans' stories during each season. Chosen veterans are honored with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special day. Specialist Fourth Class John Webb, a veteran of the United States Army, will be recognized on Sunday for his service. Learn more at daytondragons.com/veteransalute.

ON SALE NOW

Dragons Kids Club presented by Hot Head Burritos is on sale and can be purchased at the Dragons Den Team Store at Day Air Ballpark. During the month of April, the Dragons Kids Club is only $29.99. This season, if you order more than two memberships, each additional membership is discounted by $5.

Kids Club members will receive:

Gem City Dragons Jersey

Dayton Dragons Book Bag

Gem City Dragons Hat

Hot Head Burritos Kids Meal Voucher

Two (2) Dragons Lawn Tickets

Dragons Fun Zone Pass

Parents and guardians can also sign-up their children online at daytondragons.com/kidsclub.

Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates

Registration for the 2026 Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates is open for the race on July 18, 2026. Just for signing up, participants will receive a Dragons 5K T-Shirt, finisher's medal, a Dragons hat, and four (4) lawn tickets to a game after the race. Adults are only $30 through May 31, and youth 17 and under can sign up for only $20. Learn more and register at daytondragons.com/dragons5k.

Great American Beer Tasting presented by Heidelberg Distributing

Tickets to the 2026 Great American Beer Tasting are on sale on now for the event on August 1, 2026 from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm. Early Bird tickets are only 45 dollars until June 1 st and include 15, four-ounce samples, a souvenir pint glass, a t-shirt, a raffle ticket and more! Tickets purchased before May 1 will receive two (2) stadium tickets to an upcoming Dragons game. Get your tickets and learn more at dragons.com/beertasting.

2026 Dragons Meet the Team Event

Tickets are on sale for the 2026 Dragons Meet the Team Event at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. On June 13, 2026 from 10 am to 12 pm fans can meet the entire Dragons roster, take part in player and coach-led activities on the field, run the bases, and hang out with Heater, Gem, Blaze, and the Green Team. Tickets are $10 for adults and only $5 for kids 17 and under. Dragons Season Ticket Members receive complimentary tickets to this event. Get your tickets and learn more at daytondragons.com/meettheteam.

2026 Family Movie Night

Fans can "drive in" to Day Air Ballpark on Saturday, August 15, 2026 for Dragons Family Movie Night. Gates open at 6:00 pm and this year's feature Zootopia 2 will hit the Dragons seven-story videoboard beginning at 7:00 pm. There will be other movie-themed fun, Dragons mascots and the Green Team will be on hand, and there will be inflatables and carnival games for all fans to enjoy. There will also be themed-raffle prizes and more throughout the night. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and under, and season ticket members will get in free. Learn more and buy tickets at daytondragons.com/familymovienight.







Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2026

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