Captains of the Week (4/14-4/19/26): Jogly García & Aaron Walton

Published on April 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight two Captains of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a pitcher and a position player and their strong performances from the previous week.

For the week of April 14-19, Lake County is recognizing RHP Jogly García and OF Aaron Walton as the third set of Captains of the Week for the 2026 season for their remarkable showings versus the Fort Wayne TinCaps (High-A, Padres).

JOGLY GARCÍA, RHP

García fared exceptionally well in his third appearance (first start) of the season.

The right-hander earned his first career High-A win in Game 2 of Lake County's doubleheader on Friday, April 17, allowing just one run on one hit in five innings of work, striking out three and walking three.

García's stellar start was another example of the remarkable season that Captains starting pitchers are having this year. Lake County starters own a 2.11 ERA through their first 15 starts of the campaign, which leads the Midwest League and ranks second in High-A.

The Maracay, Venezuela native has held opposing hitters to a .135 batting average through his first 11.2 innings pitched this season, throwing 10 strikeouts.

García was signed by the Cleveland Guardians as an international free agent on April 12, 2022. He was promoted to the Captains from the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats (now Hill City Howlers) on Aug. 26, 2025, and was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month last April. The right-hander made three appearances (two starts) for Lake County to conclude his 2025 season, throwing nine strikeouts to three walks in 8.1 innings pitched.

AARON WALTON, OF

Walton had an incredible series at the plate versus Fort Wayne this past week.

In five games played, the right-handed hitter ranked top-five in the Midwest League in on-base percentage (.650, tied for first), batting average (.533, second), triples (one, tied for second), OPS (1.517, third), doubles (three, tied for third), and runs scored (seven, tied for fifth).

Walton also led the Captains with four extra-base hits and an .867 slugging percentage, striking out just two times in 21 plate appearances.

The 21-year-old made history in Lake County's 16-9 win over Fort Wayne on Saturday, April 18, going 4-for-5 with four runs scored, two doubles, a triple, four RBI, and two stolen bases. He became the only Midwest League player to record at least four RBI, four runs scored, three extra-base hits, and two stolen bases in a game since at least 2005.

Walton, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Guardians prospect, was assigned to the Captains' 2026 Opening Day roster. Through his first 13 games played this year, he currently ranks top-10 in the Midwest League in hits (17, tied for second), batting average (.362, fourth), RBI (12, tied for fourth), doubles (five, tied for sixth), slugging percentage (.574, eighth), OPS (1.029, ninth), and total bases (27, ninth). He is the only Midwest League player and one of just two High-A players with at least 15 hits, 10 RBI, and five stolen bases this season.

The Brentwood, Tennessee native was selected by the Guardians with the 66th overall pick in Competitive Balance Round B of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Arizona. The outfielder made his pro debut with Single-A Lynchburg last season soon after being drafted, logging five doubles, one home run, nine RBI, and six stolen bases in 16 regular-season games. He then tallied another two doubles and four RBI during Single-A Lynchburg's 2025 Carolina League Championship run.

The Captains will begin a six-game road series versus the West Michigan Whitecaps (High-A, Tigers) on Tuesday, April 21, at 6:35 p.m. from LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan. The series will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2026

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