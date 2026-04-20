South Bend Cubs Catcher Owen Ayers Named Midwest League Player of the Week

Published on April 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - South Bend Cubs catcher Owen Ayers was selected as 'Midwest League Player of the Week' after shining both at the plate, and behind the plate, in this past week's series win over the Beloit Sky Carp.

Ayers, who had played in all 11 games this season before sitting with a scheduled off-day on Sunday, has an 11-game on-base streak to begin the campaign. In five games against Beloit, Ayers went 8/17 with four home runs and eight RBI.

In South Bend's prior road series at Peoria, Ayers crushed the ninth-inning go-ahead home run to help the Cubs win the series finale on April 12. The switch-hitter tied the South Bend Cubs record (since 2015) by slashing a round-tripper in four straight games; Joining Alexander Canario, who did it in both 2021 and 2022.

With four home runs in the Beloit series, Ayers hammered five homers over a six-day period. Sitting at six total home runs in just 11 games, only 11 Major League players, and seven Minor League players have more than him.

Ayers has also starred behind the plate with the Cubs, and already has six total base runners caught stealing this season. That ranks in the top-25 among all catchers in Minor League Baseball.

Ayers and the South Bend Cubs will hit the road Tuesday for a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, Ohio to take on the Dragons. First place South Bend has back-to-back series wins to start the season for the first time ever as a Chicago Cubs affiliate. Tuesday's first pitch is set for 7:05 PM EST, with the game and series being aired live on 96.1 FM and 960 AM Sports Radio WSBT.







Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2026

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