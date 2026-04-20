Bohorquez Transferred to 7-Day IL; Kendle Activated from Temporarily Inactive List; Genth Transferred to Fort Myers

Published on April 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Adrian Bohorquez has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right forearm strain. OF Caden Kendle has been activated from the temporarily inactive list and is active immediately. INF Harry Genth has been transferred to single-A Fort Myers. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with seven on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at Peoria Tuesday, April 21, at 6:05 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2026

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