McAuliffe Transferred from FCL Twins
Published on April 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Nick McAuliffe has been transferred from the FCL Twins and is active immediately. McAuliffe will wear #46. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with seven on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series in Peoria tonight at 6:05.
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