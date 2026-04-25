TinCaps Snap Rattlers Win Streak

Published on April 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - After four games of slugfests at Parkview Field, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Fort Wayne TinCaps treated over 6,000 fans to a pitchers' duel on Saturday afternoon. The TinCaps scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to break up the scoreless affair and held of a ninth-inning rally from the Rattlers to hold on for the 2-1 win.

The starting pitchers matched each other for five innings. Wisconsin starter Braylon Owens allowed one hit, walked two, and struck out six. Fort Wayne starter Jamie Hitt allowed two hits, walked none, and struck out eight.

The Rattlers (12-6) had a good chance to score in the top of the fourth when Braylon Payne doubled to start the inning and took third with one out on a balk by Hitt. The opportunity was lost as Hitt struck out the next two batters.

Fort Wayne (7-13) had their best chance to score against Owens in the bottom of the fifth. Jack Costello singled with one out. A dropped throw by Daniel Dickinson at second on a force play after a grounder off the bat of Jonathan Vastine put two runners on with one out. Owens regrouped and ended the inning with a strikeout and a flyout.

Yorman Galindez relieved Owens for the bottom of the sixth and pitched 2-1/3 scoreless innings. Then, Omar Linares, the ninth batter in Fort Wayne's order, drew a one-out walk in the eighth. Jake Cunningham followed with a sharp single to right to put runners at the corners. Kasen Wells dropped a perfect safety squeeze bunt to score Linares from third for a 1-0 lead.

Galindez hit Lamar King Jr to load the bases before striking out Alex McCoy for the second out. That strikeout left McCoy hitless on the afternoon to end his hitting streak at fifteen games and ended the day for Galindez as the Rattlers went to the bullpen.

Yerlin Rodriguez took over for Galindez and issued a four-pitch walk to Rosman Verdugo and Fort Wayne picked up a very important insurance run.

Payne brought the Rattlers to within a run on a tape-measure, solo homer with one out in the top of the ninth. Payne has hit five home runs on the season. He was 2-for-4 on Saturday and is 7-for-15 with three homers in the four games he has played in this series against the TinCaps.

Dickinson drew a walk to get the tying run on base in the ninth. He would be left there as Braian Salazar got the final two outs to end the game and Wisconsin's four-game winning streak.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field. Jason Woodward (0-0, 0.00) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Abraham Parra (0-0, 2.13) get the star for the TinCaps. Game time is 12:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast can be heard on News Talk 93.9 and 1490AM WOSH and internet audio starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 11:45am. The broadcast is also available on Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 000 000 001 - 1 4 1

FW 000 000 02x - 2 4 0

WP: Braian Salazar (1-2)

LP: Yorman Galindez (0-2)

TIME: 2:10

ATTN: 6,097







Midwest League Stories from April 25, 2026

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