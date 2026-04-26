Bottom of Order Shines in 6-1 Victory over Dayton

Published on April 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Dayton, OH - The South Bend Cubs not only took the series lead in this week's six-game set on the road at Dayton, but they also creeped a game closer to first place in the Midwest League West Division. South Bend took down Dayton on Saturday 6-1, and with a Wisconsin Timber Rattler's loss in Fort Wayne, South Bend will enter Sunday's game at Dayton just a half-game back of first place.

It was a power-packed victory on Saturday afternoon for the Cubs, picking up a home run from each of the seventh, eight, and ninth spots in their lineup. Miguel Useche, Geuri Lubo, and Christian Olivo all launched home runs. With the three home runs in the game, South Bend has 19 home runs in April, which ties the most among any South Bend Cubs team (since 2015). The 2022 Midwest League championship team had 19 as well in April.

An early pitcher's duel developed between Cubs starter Brooks Caple and Dayton right-hander Beau Blanchard. Both starters fired three consecutive scoreless innings each, and Caple worked out of the 1st and 2nd innings with no damage after lead-off hits by the Dragons in each. In the 1st inning, Caple allowed a lead-off double to Carlos Sanchez, and then struck out the next three batters.

South Bend broke the game open in the top of the 4th, as Drew Bowser singled in Matt Halbach for the game's first run. Bowser matched a career-best with three hits in the game.

Over the middle innings, the South Bend power overtook the game. Olivo crushed his second home run of the series with a solo-shot in the top of the 5th. Olivo has two homers in 16 games. He had three total in 92 games last season with Low-A Myrtle Beach.

The Cubs starter Caple departed after five shutout innings, walking just one batter with three strikeouts. Following Caple's departure, the long balls kept coming in the top of the 6th when Useche slapped a drive the opposite way over the right field wall. For Useche, who began the year with Double-A Knoxville, he has two hits on the year between the two levels, with both being home runs.

South Bend would go on to score at least one run over five consecutive innings, getting the next home run from Lubo in the top of the 8th. The insurance run support was more than enough for piggyback right-hander Alfredo Romero, who tossed four innings of one-run baseball. Romero did not give up a hit, walked three, and struck out one in his backing of Caple's start.

Romero earned the four inning save, and for the second time this season, Caple and Romero combined for the nine innings together while allowing just one run. They did the same in South Bend's first victory of the season on April 8 in Peoria.

The Cubs can earn their third consecutive series win to start the season in the finale on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM. Per multiple reports in Cincinnati, it is expected that South Bend will face Cincinnati Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo in a rehab start. In his short time as a Midwest League player in 2019, Lodolo never faced the South Bend Cubs.







Midwest League Stories from April 25, 2026

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