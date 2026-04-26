Lodolo and Lorant Shut out Cubs 3-0 to Split Series

Published on April 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Dayton, OH - After playing against Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino earlier in the week while he rehabbed with the Dayton Dragons, the South Bend Cubs faced off with another Reds Big Leaguer on Sunday afternoon in left-hander Nick Lodolo. The former Cincinnati first-round pick and 2019 Dragons pitcher was on rehab with Dayton after dealing with blister issues on his left hand. Lodolo looked sharp, tossing five shutout innings with zero walks and seven strikeouts in a 3-0 Dayton shutout of South Bend.

With the loss, the Cubs split the series and both teams will take three wins into their next series. In the start, Lodolo gave up a first inning double to Matt Halbach, and a second inning single to Drew Bowser. He worked out of both frames unscathed.

The Cubs also sent a lefty starter to the mound in Ethan Flanagan. Making his first Midwest League start, Flanagan surrendered a pair of solo home runs to Dayton. Kien Vu went yard in the 1st, and Alfredo Alcantara followed in the 2nd. Flanagan would work shutout 3rd and 4th innings, but Dayton's early power surge held as the game deciding tallies.

After Flanagan departed, Tuesday's South Bend starter Kevin Valdez worked out of the bullpen, tossing three innings. Valdez allowed just an unearned run, keeping South Bend in the game.

Lodolo wrapped up his five-inning start, firing just 51 pitches in his winning effort. Dayton piggyback receiver Nestor Lorant continued the same pace, striking out a season-high eight batters over four shutout innings of relief. Dayton did not walk a batter in the game.

Furthermore, out of the Cubs bullpen, Kenyi Perez worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the 8th inning, striking out a pair. Perez has not allowed a run over his last 6.2 innings on the mound.

With the loss, the Cubs record drops to 11-7, and due to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers defeating the Fort Wayne TinCaps 8-0 on Sunday, South Bend will once again be 1.5 games back of first place when they enter their next series starting Tuesday night against Fort Wayne at Four Winds Field. Wisconsin took five of six games from Fort Wayne this week.

It will be the start of a 12-game homestead for the Cubs, taking on Fort Wayne for six games, and then Lansing for another six. First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 6:05 PM EST, with the two teams scheduled to play an Education Day morning game at 11:05 AM EST on Wednesday.







Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2026

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