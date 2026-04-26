Reds Nick Lodolo Joins Dragons on Injury Rehab Assignment; Will Pitch Today

Published on April 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons announced today that Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo has joined the Dragons on a Major League injury rehabilitation assignment. He is expected to start the game on the mound for the Dragons today and become the 47th Reds player to play for the Dragons on an MLB injury rehab assignment.

Today, the Dragons will host the South Bend Cubs at 1:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287.

Lodolo, who pitched for the Dragons in 2019 shortly after being selected in the first round of the draft that summer out of TCU, has spent the last four years as a member of the Reds starting rotation. He has made 75 starts in the Major Leagues. Last season, Lodolo was 9-8 with a 3.33 ERA for the Reds. He has not pitched in a Major League game in 2026.

Lodolo is the second Reds player in the last three days to play for the Dragons. Reds catcher Jose Trevino was in the Dragons lineup on Friday night. Past Reds players who have played for the Dragons on MLB rehab assignments have included Jose Rijo, Joey Votto, Brandon Phillips, Aroldis Chapman, and Johnny Cueto among many others.







Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2026

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