Lodolo Sparkles in Rehab Assignment as Dragons Shutout Cubs, 3-0

Published on April 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo fired five scoreless innings on a Major League Injury League Rehab assignment as the Dayton Dragons defeated the South Bend Cubs 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. The teams evenly split the six-game series in Dayton.

Lodolo allowed two hits and no walks while fanning seven in a 51-pitch outing to pick up the victory. Thirty-nine of his pitches were strikes.

Nestor Lorant entered in the sixth inning and pitched the rest of the way for the Dragons to earn a save. The right-hander tossed four scoreless frames while allowing two hits and striking out eight.

A crowd of 8,224 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap:

Dayton smacked a pair of solo home runs over the left field fence across the two innings to grab an early 2-0 lead. Kien Vu broke the scoreless tie with a first inning blast, his second homer in the last three games. Alfredo Alcantara followed with another homer in the second inning, also Alcantara's second home run of the series with the Cubs.

View the home run by Vu here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2048457660740104414

View the home run by Alcantara here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2048459964864242151

The Dragons added another run in the sixth inning when Yerlin Confidan reached on an infield single, went to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a throwing error to make it 3-0 and close out the scoring.

Lodolo and Lorant combined to strike out 15 batters without issuing a walk. The Cubs did not have a runner past first base after the first inning.

The game lasted exactly two hours.

Dayton finished the day with five hits including two by John Michael Faile.

Up Next: The Dragons (10-10) do not play on Monday. Dayton opens a seven-game series at Lansing (7-12) on Tuesday night at 6:05 pm. Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 3.95) will start for the Dragons.

The next Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 12 against the Lake County Captains at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.