Sky Carp Score Five Runs with Two Outs, Win Series Finale 7-6

Published on April 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







BELOIT, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (13-8) stranded five runners on base, in the final three innings, as they came up short against the Beloit Sky Carp (8-12) 7-6 on a 64-degree partly cloudy Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

- Logan Wagner clobbered his third home run of the week and sixth of the season. His solo shot in the fourth inning tied the game 4-4. The contest saw five lead changes, that was the second instance where Great Lakes tied it. Wagner's homer was 112 mph off the bat.

- Christian Zazueta permitted four runs through his first 12.2 innings, the Sky Carp matched that through the first two innings today. Brandon Compton crushed a solo homer in the first, Jake McCutcheon made it 2-0 with an RBI triple. Jesus Hernandez and Juan Matheus delivered back-to-back two-out RBI hits in the second inning.

- Great Lakes added two runs in the second and one in the third. In the second with two outs, Eduardo Guerrero singled and Mike Sirota walked. Nico Perez pushed both home with a two-run single. Perez had an eight RBI week in Beloit. Samuel Munoz pulled the Loons within one with a line drive double up the right field line.

- Accimias Morales made his High-A debut this afternoon. The right-hander entered with two on and one out in the fifth. Two walks put Beloit ahead 5-4.

- A critical Sky Carp error gave the Loons two runs in the sixth. Eduardo Guerrero and Mike Sirota each walked against Luis Ramirez. A double steal forced a throw to third from Nestor Rios. No one covered third base and both runners scored.

- In the bottom of the sixth with two outs, Beloit's Jesus Hernandez singled out of the nine-spot and Juan Matheus walked. Brandon Compton came through again, a two-run double that one hopped the right field wall and gave the home team a 7-6 lead. Sky Carp relievers Cade Austin and Justin Storm combined to strikeout four in the final three innings.

Rounding Things Out

Great Lakes hit 11 home runs this week, tied with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for the most this week in the Midwest League.

Up Next

After an off-day, the Loons return to Dow Diamond and begin a six-game series on Tuesday April 28th. Great Lakes host the Peoria Chiefs (High-A Cardinals). Tuesday is a Two-Fer Tuesday, the first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2026

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