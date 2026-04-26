TinCaps Game Information: April 26 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers Affiliate)

Published on April 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-13) vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (12-6)

Sunday, April 26 | Parkview Field | 1:05 PM | Game 21 of 132

RHP Abraham Parra (0-0, 12.2 IP, 2.13 ERA) vs. RHP Jason Woodward (0-0, 6.1 IP, 0.00 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

ROUNDING OUT THE SERIES: Today's series finale features Postgame Autographs presented by Midwest Box Breaks. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a TinCaps Wearable Blanket, courtesy of Asphalt Maintenance Services. The TinCaps return home on May 5 for a six-game series with the Marlins-affiliated Beloit Sky Carp. Tuesday's game is Hispanic Heritage Night as the 'Caps will wear their "Manzana Luchadores" uniforms for the first of three games this season. Wednesday night, the team debuts its new alternative identity in the Fort Wayne Pufferbellies. It will be the first time the TinCaps have hosted the Sky Carp since 2023. Last season, Fort Wayne went 4-2 in a six-game series at ABC Supply Stadium.

THE HITT OF THE TOWN: Fort Wayne got a spotless start from left-hander Jamie Hitt in Saturday's victory. Hitt struck out 8 of the 16 batters that he faced and did not allow a run in 5 IP. His third start with Fort Wayne since being promoted from Single-A Lake Elsinore, Hitt garnered 11 swings and misses, good for 34.5%. The 8 strikeouts are a pro-high and the most he has thrown since February 18, 2024, when he tossed 10 against Nebraska while at the University of Oklahoma.

PAR(RA) FOR THE COURSE: Fort Wayne right-hander Abraham Parra is making his fourth start of the season today. He is coming off his longest start in High-A last Sunday, where he tossed 5 innings and allowed 1 unearned run against Lake County. The TinCaps have yet to lose a start that Parra has made this season, and opponents are batting .213 against him.

ROSMAN ROPING: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo has reached base safely in his last 10 games. He has 4 multi-hit games in the stretch and picked up the eventual game-winning RBI with his bases-loaded walk in the 8th inning on Saturday. In the streak, Verdugo is slashing .333/.436/.515 with a .951 OPS, including 2 HR and 6 RBI.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Left-fielder Alex McCoy's Midwest League-leading 15-game hit streak came to an end on Saturday. It is the longest streak for a TinCap since Fernando Tatis Jr. had the same stretch from May 4-20, 2017. Across the stretch, McCoy slashed .339/.354/.645 with a .999 OPS. This included 7 2B, 4 HR, and 9 RBI. Among players with as many at-bats dating back to April 7, McCoy leads the Midwest League in home runs, doubles, SLG, OPS, and total bases.

C-RODS STAYS HOT: TinCaps catcher Carlos Rodriguez led the offense for the third straight night on Friday. Rodriguez finished the night 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and also reached base on a walk in the fourth. He has an extra base hit in the last three games. He homered in the last 2 games leading into Friday night, including his three-run blast off the batter's eye in the seventh inning on Thursday.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham has a hit in his last 3 games following a 1-for-4 showing on Saturday. He scored the eventual winning run when Rosman Verdugo walked with the bases loaded in the 8th inning. Cunningham picked up his 7th extra-base hit of the season on Thursday with a two-out RBI double in the fifth inning. Dating back to April 10, Cunningham leads the Midwest League in home runs (4) and slugging (.727). Cunningham has a .386 batting average in this stretch, along with his team-leading 6 multi-hit games.







Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.