TinCaps Game Information: April 29 at South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate)

Published on April 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-15) @ South Bend Cubs (12-7)

Wednesday, April 29 | Four Winds Field | 11:05 AM | Game 23 of 132

RHP Isaiah Lowe (0-2, 10.2 IP, 7.59 ERA) vs. LHP Cole Reynolds (0-0, 10.2 IP, 5.06 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

ANOTHER CHAPTER: Tuesday marked the start of a three-series stretch between Fort Wayne and South Bend over the next eight weeks. 12 of the 18 games will be played at Four Winds Field, and the other 6 will take place at Parkview Field in Mid-June. This is the second straight season where 2 of the 3 series are in South Bend, with Fort Wayne finishing 5-7 at Four Winds Field a year ago. The Cubs took the first 5 games of the lone series at Parkview Field last year before the 'Caps salvaged the series with a win on Father's Day. Fort Wayne enters this series 103-136 all-time on the road against South Bend.

260 TO THE SHOW: The Padres and Cubs are squaring off in San Diego to begin this week, while their High-A affiliates do battle. It's the first meeting between the two clubs since last fall's Wild Card series at Wrigley Field. 10 former TinCaps are in the series: Adrian Morejon, David Morgan, Bradgley Rodriguez, Matt Waldron, Luis Campusano, Ty France, Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Padres roster, and Phil Maton and Colin Rea are with Chicago.

AC TO THE BIG LEAGUES: The winningest manager in both Fort Wayne TinCaps and Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A Phillies) history, Anthony Contreras, is headed to Philadelphia to become the Phillies' third base coach following the firing of manager Rob Thompson on Tuesday. Contreras played for the Fort Wayne Wizards in 2008 in his first of six seasons as a Padres farmhand. Across six seasons (2016-2021), Contreras won 310 games, making two playoff appearances. With Lehigh Valley, Contreras put together four-straight winning seasons.

THE HITT OF THE TOWN: Fort Wayne starting pitcher Jamie Hitt was announced on Monday as the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for April 20-26. Hitt struck out 8 of the 16 batters that he faced on Saturday against Wisconsin and did not allow a run in 5 IP. His third start with Fort Wayne since being promoted from Single-A Lake Elsinore, Hitt garnered 11 swings and misses, good for 34.5%. The 8 strikeouts are a pro-high and the most he has thrown since February 18, 2024, when he tossed 10 against Nebraska while at the University of Oklahoma.

CROD SHOWING OUT: TinCaps catcher Carlos Rodriguez hit his first triple at the High-A level on Tuesday, driving in his 6th run of the campaign. The 22-year-old has an extra-base hit in 4 of his last 5 games, including the homers he hit in consecutive games last Wednesday and Thursday against Wisconsin.

JACK ATTACK: Fort Wayne first baseman Jack Costello has a hit in his last 4 games and reached base safely in 3 of his 4 plate appearances in Tuesday's series opener. The 24-year-old slashed .241/.349/.389 with a .738 OPS against South Bend in 2025. Costello launched a pair of homers and doubles to go with his 4 multi-hit games when facing Cubs pitching.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Left-fielder Alex McCoy has reached base safely in his last 17 games. He hit his team-leading 5th home run (T-2nd MWL) and picked up his Midwest League-leading 9th double on Tuesday. McCoy saw his Midwest League-leading 15-game hit streak come to an end against Wisconsin on Saturday. It was the longest streak for a TinCap since Fernando Tatis Jr. had the same stretch from May 4-20, 2017. Across the stretch, McCoy slashed .339/.354/.645 with a .999 OPS. This included 7 2B, 4 HR, and 9 RBI. Among players with as many at-bats dating back to April 7, McCoy leads the Midwest League in home runs, doubles, SLG, OPS, and total bases.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham has a hit in his last 5 games following his double on Tuesday. It was his 9th extra-base knock of the season, and it's the first time all season that he has had an extra-base hit in consecutive games. Cunningham has a .375 batting average dating back to April 10, along with a team-leading 6 multi-hit games. Through 18 games, Cunningham has more home runs this season than he did all of last season.







Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.