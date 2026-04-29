Thomason the Hero, Kernels Walk off Whitecaps with a Home Run Again, 4-3

Published on April 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - For the second day in a row, the Kernels used a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to push past West Michigan. Jay Thomason was the hero Wednesday afternoon in the 4-3 win.

On his 22nd birthday, Riley Quick made his high-A debut on the mound and was stellar to begin the game. Quick faced just 12 batters to get 12 outs across four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with five strikeouts.

With the game still scoreless, Cedar Rapids opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. A Khadim Diaw single followed by a Danny De Andrade walk put two runners on for Rayne Doncon, who plated the pair with a two-run double to lift the Kernels ahead 2-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Brandon Winokur reached second on a two-base error. A batter later, Diaw drove him in with an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Whitecaps rallied back in the top of the seventh. With one out, Bryce Rainer looped a double to left and came around to score a batter later on a Clayton Campbell RBI single. Two batters later, Campbell scored from first on a sun-aided Junior Tillien RBI double to bring West Michigan within one, 3-2.

West Michigan pulled even in the top of the ninth. A walk and a single put runners on the corners with one out for Tillien, who tied the game 3-3 with an RBI fielder's choice.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jay Thomason was called upon to pinch-hit with one out. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Thomason ripped a walk-off home run over the wall in right to give Cedar Rapids its second walk-off win in as many days, 4-3.

The win improves the Kernels to 10-13 on the season and to 2-0 to begin the series with West Michigan. Game three of the series is set for Thursday at 6:05. Eli Jones gets the start for Cedar Rapids opposite Lucas Elissalt.







Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2026

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