Pasqualotto, Quick Transferred to Cedar Rapids; Francisco Transferred to Fort Myers; McAuliffe Transferred to FCL Twins

Published on April 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from AA Wichita. RHP Riley Quick has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers. Both Pasqualotto and Quick are active immediately. As corresponding moves, RHP Brent Francisco has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to single-A Fort Myers and RHP Nick McAuliffe has been transferred to the FCL Twins. Pasqualotto will wear #41, and Quick will wear #32. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with seven on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at Veterans Memorial Stadium against West Michigan Tuesday at 6:05.







Midwest League Stories from April 27, 2026

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