De Andrade's Walk-Off Home Run Lifts Kernels Past Whitecaps 3-2

Published on April 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Danny De Andrade blasted a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to push Cedar Rapids past West Michigan 3-2 Tuesday night.

Dasan Hill got the start on the mound for the Kernels and was sharp early. Hill struck out five across three scoreless innings to begin the game, and after three, it was 0-0.

The Whitecaps opened the scoring in the top of the fourth. Samuel Gil singled to open the inning. After he stole second, he came home to score on a Nolan McCarthy RBI single to lift West Michigan on top 1-0.

Cedar Rapids responded with two in the fifth. With two outs, Miguel Briceno worked a walk, getting on base for Jaime Ferrer, who ripped a two-run home run to right to jump the Kernels ahead 2-1.

That lead didn't last long. Bryce Rainer led off the top of the sixth with a triple and scored two batters later on an Andrew Sojka single to even the game 2-2.

That stayed the score until the top of the ninth. Jason Doktorczyk went three innings out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen and allowed just one run. Behind him, Jacob Wosinski went two scoreless frames to keep the game tied at 2-2.

In the top of the ninth, De Andrade belted a home run to left to begin the inning, walking it off for Cedar Rapids in the 3-2 win.

The victory improves the Kernels to 9-13 on the season as they begin the series against West Michigan with a victory. Game two of the set is slated for Wednesday at 12:05. Riley Quick makes his high-A debut on the mound against a Whitecaps starter TBD.







Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2026

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