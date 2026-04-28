Camarillo, Pineda Return to Lansing

Published on April 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Infielder Ali Camarillo joins from Stockton (Class-A - California League)

- Outfielder Pedro Pineda joins from Arizona Complex League Athletics

- Infielder Jared Sprague-Lott and outfielder Gavin Turley are transferred to Stockton

An updated Lugnuts roster is attached with 30 active players and one player on the Development List.

Camarillo, 22, was hitting .346/.427/.568 in Stockton with seven doubles, one triple, three home runs and eight stolen bases in 20 games - including 17 hits in his last 34 at-bats. A 12th-round selection in 2024 from Texas A&M, Camarillo batted .260 in 15 games with Lansing to end the 2025 season.

Pineda, 22, had opened the season with the Lugnuts before returning home to the Dominican Republic due to a family emergency. In six Midwest League games, he's hitting .200 (5-for-25) with three doubles and two runs batted in.

The Lugnuts (7-13) open a seven-game, six-day homestand against the Dayton Dragons tonight at 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2026

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