Chiefs, Loons Rained out at Dow Diamond on Wednesday
Published on April 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
MIDLAND, MI - The Peoria Chiefs and Great Lakes Loons game scheduled for Wednesday, April 29 at Dow Diamond in Midland has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, April 30, with game one set for 5:05 ET (4:05 CT).
Both contests will be seven innings. Fans can tune into the hometown call for free online at PeoriaChiefs.com.
Check out the Peoria Chiefs Statistics
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