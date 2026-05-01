TinCaps Game Information: May 1 at South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate)

Published on May 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-15) @ South Bend Cubs (12-9)

Friday, May 1 | Four Winds Field | 7:05 PM | Game 25 of 132

LHP Kash Mayfield (1-1, 16.0 IP, 1.69 ERA) vs. RHP Brooks Caple (3-1, 18.2 IP, 2.89 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM &

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THE AMAZING MONTY: TinCaps right-hander Carson Montgomery earned his first professional win on Thursday. The 2023 11th-round pick out of Florida State struck out four in a career-long five shutout innings, allowing three hits. Montgomery retired 10 of the final 11 batters that he faced. After returning for his first Minor League appearance in 718 days, Montgomery has a 2.12 ERA (4 ER) over 17.0 innings pitched, striking out 13 across four starts.

KASH THAT CHECK: No. 4 Padres prospect Kash Mayfield tonight makes his fifth start at the High-A level. The 25th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft did not allow a run in his first 13 innings pitched, after not allowing a hit in his first 10 1/3 innings. Mayfield has struck out 19 of 56 batters faced, good for second among Padres minor leagues with as many innings (33.9%). He stole the show in his third High-A start in game one of April 17th's doubleheader against Lake County. The southpaw retired the first 10 batters he faced, giving up one hit, his first of the season, across 5.0 scoreless innings. Mayfield struck out 8 of 16 batters faced without allowing a walk, while inducing 18 swings and misses among 56 pitches. Over his last 18 starts, the Edmond, Oklahoma native has a 1.88 ERA, 83 strikeouts to 26 walks, and opponents are hitting .168 against him in 57.1 innings.

ROSMAN ROPING: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo connected on his third home run of the season and 17th in his Fort Wayne career on Thursday. All three of Verdugo's round-trippers this season have come on the road. The 21-year-old has reached in 12 of his last 13 games and is batting .326 across the stretch while walking (7) more than he has struck out (6).

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Left-fielder Alex McCoy has reached base safely in his last 19 games following his first three-hit game of the season on Thursday, the longest on-base streak since Anthony Villar reached in 21-straight games in August 2024. McCoy saw his Midwest League-leading 15-game hit streak come to an end against Wisconsin on Saturday. It was the longest streak for a TinCap since Fernando Tatis Jr. had the same stretch from May 4-20, 2017. McCoy ranks in the top 10 in the Midwest League in nine offensive categories, including being tied for the league lead in hits (29) and doubles (10). Across the streak, McCoy is slashing .378/.397/.730 with a 1.127 OPS. He leads the Midwest League in AVG, SLG, OPS, hits, doubles, home runs, extra-base hits, and total bases since April 7.

THE KING HAS ARRIVED: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. picked up his third multi-hit game of the season on Wednesday. After starting the season 2-for-28 at the dish in his first nine games, King Jr. is hitting .311 in 45 at-bats dating back to April 14. He is currently on a 14-game on-base streak. The 22-year-old blasted his first High-A home run on April 16 against Lake County and has added 3 doubles and 5 RBI in this current stretch.

JACK ATTACK: Fort Wayne first baseman Jack Costello is on a six-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 8 of his 12 plate appearances in the series. Following an RBI single in the fourth inning on Thursday, Costello is 6 for his last 17. The former 10th-round pick out of the University of San Diego, Costello's average has jumped 53 points across the streak.

A CAREER DAY: TinCap slugger Jake Cunningham drove in five runs for the first time in his professional career on Wednesday. The 23-year-old snapped a 0-for-14 team skid with the bases loaded on the season when he broke the scoreless tie with a two-run single in the fourth inning. Cunningham followed it up with his 5th home run of the season to give Fort Wayne the lead for good in the fifth. Cunningham last drove in five on May 7, 2023, at UNC Charlotte, when he drove in six against Florida Atlantic.







Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2026

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