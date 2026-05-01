Teacher Appreciation 2026 June 10
Published on May 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
South Bend Cubs News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - As the 2025-26 school year comes to a close, the South Bend Cubs will celebrate Teacher Appreciation Night on Wednesday, June 10. All local teachers and school administrators are eligible to receive two complimentary tickets to the game, courtesy of Legacy Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical. Gates open at 6:00 PM and first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM with a special end of the school year fireworks show following the game.
In recognition of the hard work and dedication by teachers, administrators and school support staff, Legacy is providing two free tickets to the South Bend Cubs game on June 10. Tickets must be claimed at the Four Winds Field Box Office with valid school identification.
"Teachers and school administrators are difference makers and they make a daily positive impact on our community's children every single day," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "We owe each of them our appreciation for what they do, and the two complimentary tickets for all of them are a small token to say thank you. Thanks to our partnership with Legacy Heating & Air, this is made possible because of their generosity."
In addition, the first 400 tickets claimed will receive a food voucher for a hot dog and a soda, courtesy of Legacy Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical.
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