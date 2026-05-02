Fischer's Walk-off Homer Snaps Bandits' Win Streak

Published on May 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Appleton, Wisconsin - Quad Cities saw its season-best five-game win streak come to an end in extra innings Friday, as Andrew Fischer's two-run walk-off homer lifted the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers over the River Bandits 6-5 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Blake Mitchell and Ramon Ramirez drove in all five Quad Cities runs over the course of the night and delivered back-to-back RBI-singles in the third, giving the Bandits a 2-0 lead against Jose Nova, who took over for starter Yorman Galindez after a short 2.1-inning start.

Wisconsin cut Quad Cities' lead to one in the bottom of the frame, as Tayden Hall launched a solo shot against Justin Lamkin, the designated hitter's second against the River Bandits this season.

Mitchell got the run back in the fifth, skying his team-leading sixth home run of the season over the center field wall against Bryalon Owens for a 3-1 advantage.

Lamkin struck out a career-high-matching eight and worked into the sixth inning for the second-straight start, but after throwing 87 pitches, was removed from the game in favor of Hunter Alberini. The right-hander walked the first two hitters he faced, including Daniel Dickinson with the bases loaded, but stranded the tying run on base.

While Owens silenced the Bandits' bats for the final four frames of his 6.0-inning, 11-strikeout relief stint, Wisconsin tied the game on a passed ball/error combo in the seventh, allowing Juan Baez to score and tie the game 3-3 in the seventh.

Quad Cities' reliever Nick Conte got help from a double play to keep the Rattlers from taking the lead in the eighth, while LP Langevin worked around Josiah Ragsdale's leadoff double in the ninth and struck out the side to push the game to extra innings.

In the top of the tenth, Ramirez delivered again for Quad Cities, lining the first pitch he saw from Jack Seppings up the middle for a two-run single- his third hit of the game- and a 5-3 Bandits' advantage.

Langevin returned to the mound for the bottom of the tenth and saw the Rattlers' placed runner score on a Josh Adamcaezski sacrifice fly. After hitting Marco Dinges with a pitch, Fischer snapped a 0-for-4 start to the night with the game-winning home run into Wisconsin's bullpen.

The loss marked Langevin's (1-1) first loss of the season, while Seppings (2-0) earned the win for Wisconsin despite allowing two runs, one earned, over an inning of relief.

Quad Cities returns to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium tomorrow afternoon for game five of the six-game set and sends Josh Hansell (0-2, 5.73) to the mound opposite Wisconsin's JD Thompson (0-0, 0.00), who makes his High-A debut. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2026

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