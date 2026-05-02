Lugnuts Score 6 Runs in 2nd Inning, Top Dragons 10-0 on Friday Night

Published on May 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Lansing, Mich. - Lansing's Ali Camarillo hit a grand slam home run to highlight a six-run second inning as the Lugnuts defeated the Dayton Dragons 10-0 on Friday night. The Lugnuts have won three-of-five in the seven game series that will continue at 4:05 pm Saturday and conclude on Sunday at 1:05 pm.

Game Recap: Lansing's first nine batters of the second inning reached base safely and they enjoyed a six-run inning to take a commanding lead. Leading 2-0, Camarillo came to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs and blasted a grand slam to right field to put extend the lead to 6-0.

The Dragons could not generate much offense against Lansing starter Zane Taylor. After falling behind in the second, the Dragons did not advance a runner past first base until the seventh inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Beau Blanchard worked a scoreless first inning but did not record an out in the second as all nine Lansing batters who faced him reached base. Blanchard's final line showed one inning, six runs allowed (five earned) on five hits with four walks and no strikeouts as he suffered the loss.

Brody Jessee replaced Blanchard with the bases loaded and no one out in the second and did an outstanding job, working out of the jam and stranding all three inherited runners. Jessee worked three scoreless innings for the Dragons, allowing just one hit and one walk with five strikeouts in his best performance of the season to date.

Lansing added three runs in the fifth against Dragons reliever Stephen Quigley to extend their lead to 9-0.

With a runner at first base and two outs in the seventh, Dayton's Kien Vu doubled to right field to extend his hitting streak to eight straight games, but the Dragons stranded two runners in the inning and were retired in order over the final two frames.

Dragons first baseman/catcher John Michael Faile pitched the final two innings to help a weary Dragons bullpen after the team played a doubleheader on Wednesday and an extra inning game on Thursday. Faile allowed one run over two innings.

The Dragons finished the night with six hits. Alfredo Alcantara had two singles.

Up Next: The Dragons (12-13) continue their seven-game series at Lansing (10-15) on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 pm in the sixth game of the set. Nestor Lorant (0-2, 3.50) will start for the Dragons against Lansing's Kyle Robinson (1-0, 2.84). The Dragons and Lansing will close out the series Sunday at 1:05 pm. Following the series in Lansing, the Dragons will continue their road trip with a six-game set in Grand Rapids, Michigan against the West Michigan Whitecaps beginning Tuesday, May 5.

The next Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 12 against the Lake County Captains at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 1, 2026

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