Jack Costello with Career-Performance as 'Caps Win Third Straight
Published on May 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
South Bend, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps secured at least a share of the series with their third straight win, taking down the South Bend Cubs 6-2 on Friday night.
South Bend (12-10) struck first, scoring two in the second inning on a pair of sacrifice flies off of 'Caps starter Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect). Mayfield struck out four but walked five in 3 2/3 innings.
The TinCaps (10-15) scored the final six runs of the game, helped out by first baseman Jack Costello. Costello collected a High-A-best four RBI. Fort Wayne got on the board, scoring a run on a double play in the fourth. In the seventh, a pair of two-out walks, a hit batter, and a wild pitch tied the game. On the very next pitch, Costello roped a two-run single to the center fielder, giving the TinCaps their first lead of the night.
A 2024 10th-round pick out of San Diego, Costello, then drilled a two-run, no-doubt home run in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old is now on a team-leading seven-game hitting streak, hitting .381 across the stretch.
Fort Wayne's bullpen escaped a trio of jams, leaving 12 South Bend runners on. The Cubs ended the night 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Reliever Tucker Musgrove (No. 10 Padres prospect) left the bases loaded in the seventh with two strikeouts and a groundout before Clay Edmondon secured his Midwest League-leading fourth save of the season, striking out all four batters that he faced.
Next Game: Saturday, May 8 (4:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Starter: LHP Jamie Hitt
- Cubs Starter: RHP Kevin Valdez
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
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