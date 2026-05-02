Chiefs Shutout Loons 6-0, Snap Great Lakes Three-Game Winning Streak
Published on May 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. -The Great Lakes Loons (16-9) were shutout for the first time in 2026, dropping their first game this week to the Peoria Chiefs (11-13) 6-0 on a 46-degree cloudy Friday night at Dow Diamond.
- Great Lakes pitching held Peoria to one run and six hits through the first eight innings. The Chiefs added five runs on five hits and three Loons errors in the ninth.
- A Josh Kross bloop single and a Cade McGee broken bat single put two on in the top of the ninth. A 5-2 fielder's choice put two outs and runners on the corners. Won-Bin Cho ripped a ball to right field that scored one and after a Mike Sirota bobble in right, another run scored to make it 3-0.
- The Chiefs extended their lead with an Ian Petrutz RBI single. Miguel Villarroel sliced a ball the opposite way into right field. Sirota fielded and threw to third base, that deflected off Jordan Thompson 's glove. Thompson retrieved it but overthrew the target at home. Petrutz and Villaroel both trotted home to make it 6-0.
- The Loons offense went for 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. In the third, fourth and fifth inning, they stranded two on.
Rounding Things Out
Mike Sirota walked twice to extend his on-base streak to 18 games. The streak started on April 9th.
Up Next
With a 3-1 Loons series lead, the next game is tomorrow Saturday May 2nd. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. ET. Postgame fans are welcome to have a Catch Under the Lights.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
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