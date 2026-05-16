TinCaps Score Season High 12 Runs in Friday Night Victory

Published on May 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps struck early and kept the good times rolling at the plate in their 12-3 win on Friday at the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins affiliate).

Fort Wayne (17-18) scored six runs on seven hits in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate. Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) drove in the first two runs on his 12th double of the season, giving him the league lead in that department. He now also leads the league with 20 extra-base hits and is tied with 72 total bases.

Right fielder Kavares Tears (No. 26 Padres prospect) launched his third home run of the season, a three-run shot, two batters later. Tears finished the evening a triple shy of the cycle, his fifth career three-hit game. His four RBIs were one shy of his career high. Rosman Verdugo collected the other long ball for the TinCaps in the fourth inning. His two-run shot was his sixth of the season and 20th in his Fort Wayne career. Verdugo is one of 10 players to eclipse the 20-home run mark in Fort Wayne franchise history.

The 'Caps combined for a season-high of 16 hits as five players ended with multiple hits. In the nine spot for the third time this season, Kasen Wells notched his first four-hit game of the season with an RBI double and three singles.

Designated hitter Lamar King Jr. (No. 14 Padres prospect) is now hitting .381 in May following his third-straight two-hit game. The former fourth-round pick has reached base in 26-straight games, the longest stretch for a TinCap since Dwanya Williams-Sutton in 2019.

Left-hander Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect) tied his career high in strikeouts with nine in the victory. The southpaw allowed one hit across five innings and landed 43 of his 56 pitches in the zone for strikes. The 2024 first-round pick by the Padres induced 16 swings and misses, with all nine strikeouts being swinging. Mayfield's season ERA now sits at 1.52 in seven starts, ranking second in the Midwest League. His 0.74 WHIP and .099 opposing batting average top the league.

Cedar Rapids (20-17) got all three of its runs in the sixth inning, with a two-run single from Jaime Ferrer being the highlight.

Next Game: Saturday, May 16 @ Cedar Rapids (7:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Abraham Parra

- Kernels Probable Starter: LHP Dasan Hill (No. 6 Twins prospect)

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Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 15, 2026

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