Gouldsmith Grand Slam Rockets Lugnuts to Series Victory

Published on May 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - A Gunner Gouldsmith grand slam and six consecutive scoring innings rocketed the Lansing Lugnuts (17-20) to a 12-9 victory over the Quad City River Bandits (16-18) in an offensive shootout under the lights on Friday evening at Jackson Field™. The Lugnuts have won a season high six consecutive games, scoring at least 12 runs in their last three games. After three-and-a-half innings, the River Bandits held a slight 2-1 advantage. Then came the bottom of the fourth. After recording the first two outs, Quad Cities starting pitcher Josh Hansell issued walks to Ben Newton and Rodney Green, Jr. A hit-by-pitch of Casey Yamauchi loaded the bases, setting up Gouldsmith for the game's pivotal moment. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Gouldsmith sent the ball over the wall in right-center field for Lansing's second grand slam of the season and a 5-2 lead. Not only was this Gouldsmith's first professional grand slam, it was also his first ever home run in the minors.

A Dylan Fien RBI triple and a Yamauchi two-run single increased Lansing's lead to 8-4 in the fifth inning, and a Fien two-run double made it 10-4 in the sixth. The River Bandits made it tight in the seventh inning, scoring five runs on an Asbel Gonzalez groundout RBI, an Austin Charles RBI single and a Derlin Figueroa three-run homer.

Despite the pressure, the Lugnuts stood tall, scoring insurance runs in the seventh and eighth to seal the win.

Ryan Magdic took the mound to start after the expected starter, Kyle Robinson, was designated as a late scratch. In his first start of the season, Magdic pitched 3 innings, surrendering two runs (one unearned) on three hits with two strikeouts. Ryan Brown, Tucker Novotny, Riley Huge and Luis Carrasco all pitched in relief, surrendering nine hits and seven runs and collecting two strikeouts. Carrasco recorded the final two outs for his first save of the season. The Nuts' lineup drew 14 walks in the winning effort, tying the team's single game record. Devin Taylor and the debuting Ben Newton each worked three walks, with Fien and Green earning two walks apiece.

The Lugnuts will go for a seventh consecutive win at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday. Right-hander Tzu-Chen Sha starts against River Bandits right-hander Emmanuel Reyes on White Claws and Paws: $5 White Claw specials and dogs welcome to the ballpark. Gates open at 3 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from May 15, 2026

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