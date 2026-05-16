Loons Pile on Whitecaps 9-3, Win Third-Straight

Published on May 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (23-13) tallied nine runs on 12 hits defeating the West Michigan Whitecaps (13-24) 9-3 on a 72-degree partly cloudy Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- Eduardo Guerrero led the way with three hits and four runs batted in. Great Lakes took the lead in the bottom of the third, with Guerrero slashing a two-run single to left field with two outs.

- West Michigan tallied a run, in the bottom of the second, via two hits and two walks. Loons' starter Jakob Wright in the next three innings threw 31 pitches and collected nine outs. The left-hander earned the winning decision.

- Great Lakes scored four runs in the fourth inning. With one out, Jose Hernandez notched his first extra-base hit as a Loon with a double. Jose Izarra 's infield single put two aboard. Izarra stole second base and with two in scoring position, Mike Sirota 's grounded one up the third base line. West Michigan's Cristian Santana rushed for it and his throw to first was errant, to plate two.

- Eduardo Quintero had a four-reach night, his 108-mph line drive RBI double to left field made it 5-1. Eduardo Guerrero brought Quintero home with an RBI single to right field.

- With the Loons up 6-3 in the seventh, the Whitecaps inserted position player Caleb Shpur to get the final four outs. Great Lakes tallied three runs in the eighth, Nico Perez provided an RBI double, Guerrero added his fourth RBI with a single and a fielder's choice scored the ninth.

- Accimias Morales and Alex Makarewich got the final nine outs, five via punchout. Morales struck out four and Makarewich worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Rounding Things Out

Guerrero had three two-out RBI tonight, a single-game season-best from a Great Lake batter.

Up Next

The Loons go for a fourth straight win tomorrow Saturday May 16th. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. ET. Saturday is the first Leadoff Hour and Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance. The Leadoff Hour features gates opening 90 minutes before first pitch with half-off beer. Postgame the night sky in Midland will be lit with a dazzling post-game fireworks show.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 15, 2026

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