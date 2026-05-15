TinCaps Clobber 11 Runs on 11 Hits in Largest Win of the Season

Published on May 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Fort Wayne TinCaps snapped a three-game losing streak, scoring 11 runs in the first five innings at Veterans Memorial Stadium in an 11-3 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins affiliate).

Fort Wayne (17-19) starting pitcher Carson Montgomery completed his third-straight scoreless outing of five innings. The 11th -round pick in 2023 retired the first eight Cedar Rapids (20-16) batters he faced and has not allowed a run in his last 16 innings pitched. Across six starts and 27 innings pitched, Montgomery has a 1.33 ERA, ranking second in the Midwest League among arms with as many innings thrown.

The 'Caps drew first blood with five runs on five hits in the second inning. With one out, five straight batters reached, including Rosman Verdugo, bringing home the first run on an RBI single through the middle. Second baseman Oswaldo Linares then sneaked a single through to score Kavares Tears. An RBI fielder's choice by Justin DeCriscio set up Zach Evans, who roped an RBI double to cap the scoring. Evans added an RBI single in the fourth inning and is now batting .302 in 11 games in May. All nine of his runs batted in this season have come in his last 12 games played.

Catcher Lamar King Jr. (No. 14 Padres prospect) reached twice with a pair of singles, including an RBI in the fifth. The 2023 fourth-round pick has now reached base in 25-straight games, tied for the longest since the 'Caps moved to High-A in 2021.

Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) added onto the TinCaps' lead in the fourth, launching a three-run shot over the left-field wall. His team-leading seventh of the season, McCoy is now tied for third in the Midwest League. Following a two-run home run on Wednesday, it is the first time McCoy has had a home run in back-to-back games since April 12-13, 2024, playing for Hofstra.

Center fielder Kasen Wells slotted in the nine-hole for the second time this season and ended 2-for-4 with a single, a double, a pair of runs scored, and a walk. It is the second time this season he has had back-to-back multi-hit games.

Next Game: Friday, May 15 @ Cedar Rapids (7:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Kash Mayfueld (No. 4 Padres prospect)

- Kernels Probable Starter: RHP Michael Ross

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Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 15, 2026

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